Bolton: Navigating the transition from Augusta National to Harbour Town

Rory McIlroy (+125 = Top 10) … Get a load of this: I received zero complaints on X between Scottie Scheffler not at No. 1 in the Power Rankings for the RBC Heritage and the exclusion of McIlroy. Perhaps it was Masters fatigue. Whatever the case, McIlroy hasn’t seen Harbour Town since it was the second tournament in the PGA TOUR's return from COVID-19 in June of 2020. It was an up-and-down week but he did finish with three red numbers, including a second-round 65. He won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic three months ago but hasn’t made much noise in the U.S., save a solo third at the Valero Texas Open two weeks ago, and he hasn’t been a regular at TPC San Antonio, either. That you’re getting plus value for a mere top 10 is worth a full unit for a guy who isn’t showing any significant reasons to lean away from the firepower.