Sleeper Picks: RBC Heritage

Tommy Fleetwood (+333) … In full disclosure, the Brit was supposed to be in the Power Rankings. I simply glossed over my handwritten note that he was one of the 15 to include. My shortlist was at 19 but I wound up including one of the four that I had cut. That’s OK because, while continuity over time is important for that weekly preview, 15 still is an arbitrary target. So, perhaps that’ll be a happy accident that’ll follow the purposeful likes of Will Zalatoris at The Genesis Invitational (+650), Taylor Moore at the Texas Children’s (+900) and Collin Morikawa (+750) as golfers who have converted on this bet in Sleepers in 2024. Now, Fleetwood is but sixth-shortest for the same at the RBC Heritage, but part of that is a product of the fact that there are only 69 golfers in play. The rest is all him. He’s 3-for-4 at Harbour Town with a personal-best T10 in 2022, and he’s on the bounce of a T7-T3 the last two weeks. Also, he was a winner earlier this year at the Dubai Invitational.