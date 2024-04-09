How to bet on Tiger Woods: Which Masters props make sense for five-time winner

You can get +6600 on him being the first-round leader, something Woods has never done here. If you do think Woods can defy any competitive rust on Thursday, when he’s due to play with Jason Day and Max Homa in the 1:24 p.m. ET time slot, he is also paying +1200 for a Top 5 in the first round and +600 for a Top 10 in the opening round. He is +240 to beat Homa (+150) and Day (+150) in their opening-round 3-Ball.