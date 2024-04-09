How to bet on Tiger Woods: Which Masters props make sense for five-time winner
Written by Ben Everill
Tiger Woods still believes he can add a sixth green jacket to his collection as a +15000 longshot, but there are many other ways to bet on the 82-time PGA TOUR winner as he makes his return to the Masters.
Woods fronted the media on Tuesday in Augusta, still sporting his cheeky grin when asked if he can win the tournament that he last claimed in 2019 but also won in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.
“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more," the 48-year-old said with a wide smile. "Do I need to describe that any more than that, or are we good?”
And look, miracles happen. And writing off a champion can be a dangerous prospect.
But having not seen Woods since he withdrew from The Genesis Invitational in February with illness, and with his physical limitations after multiple back and ankle surgeries over the years, there are other places to look on the betting boards.
For a start, he is chasing a record 24th consecutive made cut. He currently shares the record at 23 with Gary Player and Fred Couples, the latter his usual practice round companion.
Woods is +110 to make the cut (top 50 and ties through 36 holes) in the 89-man field at BetMGM Sportsbook, a bet worth considering just for the good vibes it gives as he chases down the record. If you think his run is coming to an end, Woods is -150 to miss the cut.
“Can he win here?” Couples said after their latest nine-hole reconnaissance mission. “You know what, yeah. I just watched him play nine holes, and nine holes is only nine holes on a Tuesday, but he never mis-hits a shot.
“But the idea of making a (24th consecutive) cut, I think he would laugh at that because he's not here to – that's a huge record, but he's here to win. He's here to play really, really hard.”
For his part, Woods admits he hurts when walking the elevations of Augusta National, but also says he’s got provisions in place to get through it all. And the record he already shares with Couples and Player, is one he is proud of.
“It's consistency, it's longevity, and it's an understanding of how to play this golf course," Woods says. "That's one of the reasons why you see players that are in their 50s and 60s make cuts here, or players in their late 40s have runs at winning the event, just the understanding of how to play it.
“Now, you still have to go out and execute it, but there's a lot of knowledge that goes into understanding how to play it. And, granted, every tee box has been changed since the first time I played. Every green has been changed. But the overall configuration of how they roll and how they move and the angles you take, that hasn't changed.
“That's the neat thing about this. I can still go through the mental Rolodex and bring out a few putts from the '90s that still move generally in that direction and the effect that Rae's Creek has on certain shots and putts. And it means a lot.”
If you are a Woods believer, BetMGM offers +2200 for a Top 5, +900 for a Top 10, +350 for a Top 20 and +100 for a Top 40. Since winning in 2019, Woods has finished T38 as defending champ, missed the tournament in 2021, was 47th in 2022 and had to withdraw after making the cut a year ago as cold and dismal weather flared up his injuries.
Elsewhere he is +10000 to win the “winner without Scottie Scheffler” market and +8000 to be Top American. Woods is +4000 to play in the final group in the final round and +3500 to be the Top Former Winner.
You can get +6600 on him being the first-round leader, something Woods has never done here. If you do think Woods can defy any competitive rust on Thursday, when he’s due to play with Jason Day and Max Homa in the 1:24 p.m. ET time slot, he is also paying +1200 for a Top 5 in the first round and +600 for a Top 10 in the opening round. He is +240 to beat Homa (+150) and Day (+150) in their opening-round 3-Ball.
Woods has been in the top five twice after 18 holes (1997, 1998) and the Top 10 through 18 holes six times. Interestingly, he was T10 through 18 holes in 2020 and 2022.
A bogey-free opening round from Woods would net +2500 odds for anyone willing to suggest it can happen and if you believe he can shoot 72 or lower in each of the four rounds the odds sit at +1600.
Woods has gone bogey-free in just five of 96 rounds on the course in his career and has shot 72 or better across four rounds nine times.
Over at FanDuel you can get +800 for Woods to birdie the first hole of the tournament. He’s only birdied that hole eight times in total, and only twice to kickstart the tournament.
They are also offering a Round 1 / Round 2 special for Woods to match exactly his opening two rounds of 74-73 from a year ago at +12500. You can get +17500 he will improve each round by exactly one shot, i.e. shoot exactly 73-72.
You can also get action on birdies for the opening round. Ranging from three or more up to eight or more:
- Round 1, 3+ Birdies or better: -250
- Round 1, 4+ Birdies or better: +120
- Round 1, 5+ birdies or better: +320
- Round 1, 6+ birdies or better: +900
- Round 1, 7+ birdies or better: +2500
- Round 1, 8+ Birdies or better: +8000
Or you can back Woods to take down the four par 5s at Augusta National:
- Round 1 Birdie 2+ par 5s: -334
- Round 1 Birdie 3+ par 5s: +160
- Round 1 Birdie all par 5s: +900
Or perhaps you like him to go on a run of birdies without mistakes on one side of the course?
- Round 1 Bogey Free Holes 10-18: +450
- Round 1 Bogey Free Holes 1-9: +550
Personally, my advocation stays at Woods making the cut, and perhaps the 4+ birdie markets as they give you a reason to cheer on the champion without getting in the realms of complete fantasy.
