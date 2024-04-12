Lucky 13: History says one of these 13 players will win 2024 Masters

The 2022 Masters champion is the prohibitive favorite, having already been the shortest pre-tournament favorite since Tiger Woods in 2013. Scheffler went bogey-free on Thursday and is coming off wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS while also being one putt short of a playoff at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Scheffler was inside the top seven of all Strokes Gained stats except for putting but still gained against the average on the greens.