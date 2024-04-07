Golfbet recap: Akshay Bhatia pulls off dramatic win, tops Denny McCarthy in Valero Texas Open playoff

By the time Bhatia finished the outward nine, he was 18-under for the tournament, his six-shot margin was still intact and he was now a -10000 favorite to get the victory. When he reached the 13th tee, the lead was down to four shots over Denny McCarthy – but the odds on Bhatia winning came off of the board at BetMGM and this golf tournament was seemingly becoming a race for second place.