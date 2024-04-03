Bolton: Don’t let Masters motivations shape your Valero betting card

That angle drives straight to the heart of a common talking point – that one golfer’s goal is greater in some way to another golfer’s goal. Sure, qualifying for the Masters is a big deal, but for many, merely making the cut and surging into the weekend for a good finish to climb within reach of, say, the Aon Next 10, is just as successful relative to his realistic targets. And yes, everyone is playing to win, but bettors and other gamers can be lulled into using this as an influence when filling out a card or a lineup.