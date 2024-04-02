Sleeper Picks: Valero Texas Open

Victor Perez (+6600) … Suffice it to say that he’s disposed of the ghosts that haunted him in previous efforts on the PGA TOUR. Now as a first-time member via the DP World Tour, the Frenchman recorded three top 20s in the last month, including a career-best T3 at the Puerto Rico Open. He’s 27th on the PGA TOUR in total Driving, third in Greens in Regulation and 16th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Those measurements support the fit for his debut at TPC San Antonio, but the fact that he’s a three-time winner on his home circuit fortifies the foundation for an expectation to break through for his first TOUR title here. Four of the last six champions of the Valero Texas Open were first-time winners. Even more of a push is that he’s not one of the 30 in the field exempt into next week’s Masters, but a win would punch the last ticket.