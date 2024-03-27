Bolton: Long hitters eager to take on new-look Memorial Park because of one factor

Garrick Higgo … After withdrawing during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship, he had planned to return at last week’s Valspar Championship but pulled the plug before the first round. He’s been wearing tape and a wrap around his left wrist and cited an injured wrist recently, so that’s reason enough to be cautious. At 123rd in the FedExCup and not yet fully exempt for 2025, the lefty will not want to push it unless he’s absolutely certain. Every start he makes this season reduces his potential allotment for a medical extension next year.