Bolton: Long hitters eager to take on new-look Memorial Park because of one factor
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Although Memorial Park Golf Course stood tall against the competition in its first three editions as host of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, there’s reason to believe that scoring will be lower this week – all the while a specific skill set could separate contenders from the rest of the field.
From 2020-2022, this tournament was contested in November. Because of the season, all turf was Bermudagrass with no overseed. Furthermore, there was a border of one-inch rough flanked by another rising to 2.5 inches. Put it all together and Memorial Park presented its most challenging self.
Now as the host of its first spin in late March, most of the course is overseeded. The only property left alone is the far edges of corridors from tee to green where dormant Bermudagrass will be visible. And the only rough is just 1.25 inches tall.
There are five par 3s on the par 70 but Memorial Park can stretch to 7,435 yards. It won’t, but you get the idea about its length.
With shorter, overseeded landing areas off tees, the longest hitters can be more aggressive and confidence will rise on approach shots, so long-hitting ball-strikers are salivating more than usual.
So, if you’re a course history buff, the formula for success this week is a zag from your conventional wisdom. Lean into it for your considerations.
PULL QUOTE
Chandler Phillips (+140 = Top 40 via BetMGM Sportsbook) … It’s a hometown stop for the PGA TOUR rookie; well, close enough. He’s from Huntsville, Texas, which is 65 miles due north of Memorial Park.
Since Tom Doak’s redesign in 2019, Phillips has played the course only once, and that was in a scramble in the grand reopening, but that he has any experience at all is a rare plus given just about everything else is new to him this season.
When he met with the media after his practice round on Tuesday, he went into some detail about how the course should play with a different wind (from the south) and in warmer air. But it was a certain reference that should not be overrated.
“I think it's going to blow pretty good, which I'm excitefsd about because I love wind,” he said. “I'm from Texas.”
Chandler Phillips recalls early memories playing against Scottie Scheffler
My take: We can dismiss what a professional athlete says in response to a question a high percentage of the time. When you operate with that mindset as a third party with a motive, the remainder can be gold that sifts through clearly. It’s why I singled out that comment. There are a couple of great things about his perspective.
For one, it already was established and covered in detail by that point of the presser that he’s a local who played collegiately at Texas A&M, yet he still was compelled to specify and connect his roots to what gets his juices going. Even if it was an innocent reminder, he didn’t hesitate. It’s part of the fabric of his inner conceit.
The other component is that he reiterated what we expect every professional golfer from Texas to say. His confidence is our peace of mind.
Fresh off a career-best T3 at the Valspar Championship, it’s a no-brainer to invest a unit at plus value for this finish. Oh, and the wind should push at times across the last three rounds especially.
POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD
Rafael Campos (+800 = Top 20) … Yeah, I thought that this would get your attention. No, it’s not intended to be provocative, and no, this isn’t the Puerto Rico Open, but he checks too many boxes to merely drop him into tap-ins below.
The 35-year-old from Puerto Rico is making his debut at Memorial Park. What he’ll find and quickly realize is that the layout rewards what he does best. He’s already proven it twice in 2024 with top 20s on similarly long courses in Torrey Pines (T20) and Grand Reserve (T18).
He’s inside the top 20 on the PGA TOUR in total driving, Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, greens in regulation and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He’s also T10 in par-3 scoring, which plays up on five par 3s at Memorial Park.
TAP-INS
NOTE: Not everything needs a setup. For a variety of reasons, these lines are too enticing to ignore.
• PARLAY: Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes and Stephan Jaeger (+175 = All to Make the Cut)
• Sam Bennett (+200 = Top 40)
• Cole Hammer (+300 = Top 40)
• Jake Knapp (+200 = Top 20)
• Martin Laird (+130 = Top Scot)
• Victor Perez (+350 = Top 20)
• Jhonattan Vegas (+230 = Top 40)
• Carson Young (+160 = Top 40)
RETURNING TO COMPETITION
Garrick Higgo … After withdrawing during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship, he had planned to return at last week’s Valspar Championship but pulled the plug before the first round. He’s been wearing tape and a wrap around his left wrist and cited an injured wrist recently, so that’s reason enough to be cautious. At 123rd in the FedExCup and not yet fully exempt for 2025, the lefty will not want to push it unless he’s absolutely certain. Every start he makes this season reduces his potential allotment for a medical extension next year.
NOTABLE WDs
Maverick McNealy … He’d have been a well-owned investment across all gaming formats, what with a 3-for-3 record that includes a pair of top 20s at Memorial Park. He’s also 44th in the FedExCup with two top 10s and a T13 in his last five starts.
Kevin Yu … His tournament debut remains on ice. Currently 60th in the FedExCup and expected to return at next week’s Valero Texas Open.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.