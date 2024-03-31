Golfbet recap: Stephan Jaeger holds off Scottie Scheffler for breakthrough win in Houston

Scoring conditions were favorable despite the steady 15 mph breeze that we had seen as ever-present throughout the four days of the tournament. With the majority of the leaderboard through just four or five holes, Scheffler and Jaeger had pulled ahead to 11-under. All camping inside the top-10 on the leaderboard, 13 players were now within four shots of the lead or fewer – but Scheffler had moved to an odds-on favorite at -111 to win his third tournament in as many starts. Billy Horschel shot the low round of the day, a 64, good enough for a 10-under finish and a tie for seventh place on a day when 54 players broke par.