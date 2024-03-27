Action Report: Bettors liking Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark ahead of Texas Children’s Houston Open
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is vying to become the first player since 2017 to win three consecutive PGA TOUR starts at the Texas Children’s Houston Open but the bettors are looking elsewhere at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Hot off winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship, Scheffler is a massive favorite (+275), but it appears bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook don’t love the short number. The Texan is not drawing the most action; instead, it’s Sahith Theegala.
Theegala is pulling in the highest handle (19.5%) on the most tickets (9.7%). Wyndham Clark, who finished runner-up to Scheffler at his last two wins, is drawing the second-highest handle (18%) on the second-most tickets (9.5%).
Theegala (+1600, after opening at +2200) is coming off top-10s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS. He also finished T22 in the last edition of this event but has made the Houston area his home since then.
Clark (+1200, after opening at +1400) finished T16 at this event last year and is the hottest player in the field besides Scheffler. He did reveal a back complaint in his pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Scheffler is the third-most-popular player. He’s pulling in 15.1% of the handle on 7% of the tickets.
In two previous appearances at this event, he’s finished T9 and T2. On the way to his T2 in 2021, he set the course record (62) in the second round. The last three iterations of the Texas Children’s Houston Open were held in the fall, with this year’s setup appearing faster and a tad more scoreable.
Theegala, Clark and Will Zalatoris (+1800) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities when it comes to golf betting this week.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Sahith Theegala – 19.5%
- Wyndham Clark – 18%
- Scottie Scheffler – 15.1%
- Will Zalatoris – 6.1%
- Jason Day – 3.7%
Tickets
- Sahith Theegala – 9.7%
- Wyndham Clark – 9.5%
- Scottie Scheffler – 7%
- Will Zalatoris – 6.8%
- Jason Day – 4.5%
Zalatoris has not played in this event before and is coming off a missed cut at THE PLAYERS. He finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the week before and also finished T2 at The Genesis Invitational earlier in the year.
Tony Finau (+2500), who won the last edition of the event, is pulling in 4.4% of the tickets and 2.8% of the handle.
