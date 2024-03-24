PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Points and Payouts: Peter Malnati collects $1.5 million, 500 FedExCup points at Valspar Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    The drought is over.

    After Scottie Scheffler won THE PLAYERS Championship last week as the tournament favorite, Peter Malnati got the longshots back into the winner’s column at the Valspar Championship on Sunday.

    With a methodical round of 4-under 67 in the finale, Malnati posted 12-under 272 to win by two. He collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,512,000. The 36-year-old was +25000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM.

    Oh yeah, Malnati’s personal dry spell also ended. His second PGA TOUR title comes eight years and 5 1/2 months after his breakthrough victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2015. He played the Snake Pit of the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort – Nos. 16, 17 and 18 – in bogey-free 3-under for the week.

    Malnati is the third-longest winner of the baker’s dozen of champions in 2024. Nick Dunlap was +40000 when he won The American Express as an amateur and Grayson Murray preceded with his own long-awaited second TOUR title at the Sony Open where he was +30000.

    Cameron Young finished alone in second place and as the only golfer in the field with four sub-70s. At +2200 to win, he was shortest among all PGA TOUR non-winners and tied for sixth-shortest overall. This the seventh career runner-up finish for the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year.

    Another shot back in a two-way T3 were Mackenzie Hughes (+10000) and PGA TOUR rookie Chandler Phillips (+30000).

    Tournament favorite Xander Schauffele (+750) carded a field-low-tying 65 on Sunday to finish T5.

    In his first-ever title defense on the PGA TOUR, Taylor Moore (+6000) performed nicely for a T12, while 54-hole leader Keith Mitchell (+4000) closed with 6-over 77 to land at T17.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit .

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Peter Malnati (+25000)272/ -12500.000$1,512,000.00
    2Cameron Young (+2200)274/ -10300.000$915,600.00
    T3Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)275/ -9162.500$495,600.00
    T3Chandler Phillips (+30000)275/ -9162.500$495,600.00
    T5Adam Hadwin (+4500)276/ -896.250$298,725.00
    T5Ryan Moore (+15000)276/ -896.250$298,725.00
    T5Xander Schauffele (+750)276/ -896.250$298,725.00
    T5Carl Yuan (+25000)276/ -896.250$298,725.00
    T9Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5000)277/ -777.500$237,300.00
    T9K.H. Lee (+12500)277/ -777.500$237,300.00
    11Lucas Glover (+6600)278/ -670.000$212,100.00
    T12Billy Horschel (+6600)279/ -558.000$166,740.00
    T12Taylor Moore (+6000)279/ -558.000$166,740.00
    T12Chez Reavie (+50000)279/ -558.000$166,740.00
    T12Kevin Roy (+40000)279/ -5n/a (non-member)$166,740.00
    T12Scott Stallings (+20000)279/ -558.000$166,740.00
    T17Aaron Baddeley (+22500)280/ -443.056$104,020.00
    T17Akshay Bhatia (+10000)280/ -443.056$104,020.00
    T17Joseph Bramlett (+20000)280/ -443.056$104,020.00
    T17Thomas Detry (+10000)280/ -443.056$104,020.00
    T17Ben Griffin (+10000)280/ -443.056$104,020.00
    T17Keith Mitchell (+4000)280/ -443.056$104,020.00
    T17Andrew Novak (+10000)280/ -443.056$104,020.00
    T17Matti Schmid (+15000)280/ -443.056$104,020.00
    T17Matt Wallace (+15000)280/ -443.056$104,020.00
    T26Fred Biondi (+75000)281/ -3n/a (non-member)$60,060.00
    T26Cameron Champ (+20000)281/ -329.500$60,060.00
    T26Lee Hodges (+10000)281/ -329.500$60,060.00
    T26Mac Meissner (+50000)281/ -329.500$60,060.00
    T26Seamus Power (+12500)281/ -329.500$60,060.00
    T26Kevin Streelman (+25000)281/ -329.500$60,060.00
    T26Dylan Wu (+15000)281/ -329.500$60,060.00
    T33Stewart Cink (+20000)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Eric Cole (+3500)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Max Greyserman (+20000)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Ryo Hisatsune (+10000)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Michael Kim (+20000)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Robert MacIntyre (+12500)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Sam Ryder (+8000)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Adam Schenk (+6600)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Robby Shelton (+30000)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Justin Suh (+15000)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Brendon Todd (+6600)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T33Tom Whitney (+50000)282/ -217.542$39,410.00
    T45Kevin Dougherty (+50000)283/ -110.250$25,704.00
    T45Maverick McNealy (+5000)283/ -110.250$25,704.00
    T45Greyson Sigg (+15000)283/ -110.250$25,704.00
    T45Sami Välimäki (+20000)283/ -110.250$25,704.00
    T49Jorge Campillo (+20000)284/ E8.000$21,151.20
    T49Joel Dahmen (+10000)284/ E8.000$21,151.20
    T49Matt Kuchar (+12500)284/ E8.000$21,151.20
    T49Roger Sloan (+50000)284/ E8.000$21,151.20
    T49Adam Svensson (+10000)284/ E8.000$21,151.20
    T54Alexander Björk (+12500)285/ 15.649$19,404.00
    T54Rico Hoey (+25000)285/ 15.649$19,404.00
    T54Ryan Palmer (+20000)285/ 15.649$19,404.00
    T54Webb Simpson (+10000)285/ 15.649$19,404.00
    T54Vince Whaley (+20000)285/ 15.649$19,404.00
    T54Norman Xiong (+40000)285/ 15.649$19,404.00
    T54Carson Young (+20000)285/ 15.649$19,404.00
    T61Hayden Buckley (+40000)286/ 24.600$18,564.00
    T61Chris Gotterup (+15000)286/ 24.600$18,564.00
    T61S.H. Kim (+15000)286/ 24.600$18,564.00
    T64Sam Stevens (+15000)287/ 34.000$18,060.00
    T64Nick Taylor (+3300)287/ 34.000$18,060.00
    T64Justin Thomas (+1400)287/ 34.000$18,060.00
    T67Parker Coody (+20000)288/ 43.220$17,388.00
    T67Doug Ghim (+5000)288/ 43.220$17,388.00
    T67Harry Hall (+25000)288/ 43.220$17,388.00
    T67Chan Kim (+15000)288/ 43.220$17,388.00
    T67Ben Martin (+20000)288/ 43.220$17,388.00
    T72Ryan Brehm (+100000)289/ 52.700$16,716.00
    T72Hayden Springer (+22500)289/ 52.700$16,716.00
    T72Callum Tarren (+50000)289/ 52.700$16,716.00
    T75Bronson Burgoon (+25000)294/ 102.400$16,212.00
    T75David Skinns (+25000)294/ 102.400$16,212.00
    T75Alejandro Tosti (+30000)294/ 102.400$16,212.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
