Points and Payouts: Peter Malnati collects $1.5 million, 500 FedExCup points at Valspar Championship
The drought is over.
After Scottie Scheffler won THE PLAYERS Championship last week as the tournament favorite, Peter Malnati got the longshots back into the winner’s column at the Valspar Championship on Sunday.
With a methodical round of 4-under 67 in the finale, Malnati posted 12-under 272 to win by two. He collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,512,000. The 36-year-old was +25000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM.
Oh yeah, Malnati’s personal dry spell also ended. His second PGA TOUR title comes eight years and 5 1/2 months after his breakthrough victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2015. He played the Snake Pit of the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort – Nos. 16, 17 and 18 – in bogey-free 3-under for the week.
Malnati is the third-longest winner of the baker’s dozen of champions in 2024. Nick Dunlap was +40000 when he won The American Express as an amateur and Grayson Murray preceded with his own long-awaited second TOUR title at the Sony Open where he was +30000.
Cameron Young finished alone in second place and as the only golfer in the field with four sub-70s. At +2200 to win, he was shortest among all PGA TOUR non-winners and tied for sixth-shortest overall. This the seventh career runner-up finish for the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year.
Another shot back in a two-way T3 were Mackenzie Hughes (+10000) and PGA TOUR rookie Chandler Phillips (+30000).
Tournament favorite Xander Schauffele (+750) carded a field-low-tying 65 on Sunday to finish T5.
In his first-ever title defense on the PGA TOUR, Taylor Moore (+6000) performed nicely for a T12, while 54-hole leader Keith Mitchell (+4000) closed with 6-over 77 to land at T17.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit .
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Peter Malnati (+25000)
|272/ -12
|500.000
|$1,512,000.00
|2
|Cameron Young (+2200)
|274/ -10
|300.000
|$915,600.00
|T3
|Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)
|275/ -9
|162.500
|$495,600.00
|T3
|Chandler Phillips (+30000)
|275/ -9
|162.500
|$495,600.00
|T5
|Adam Hadwin (+4500)
|276/ -8
|96.250
|$298,725.00
|T5
|Ryan Moore (+15000)
|276/ -8
|96.250
|$298,725.00
|T5
|Xander Schauffele (+750)
|276/ -8
|96.250
|$298,725.00
|T5
|Carl Yuan (+25000)
|276/ -8
|96.250
|$298,725.00
|T9
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5000)
|277/ -7
|77.500
|$237,300.00
|T9
|K.H. Lee (+12500)
|277/ -7
|77.500
|$237,300.00
|11
|Lucas Glover (+6600)
|278/ -6
|70.000
|$212,100.00
|T12
|Billy Horschel (+6600)
|279/ -5
|58.000
|$166,740.00
|T12
|Taylor Moore (+6000)
|279/ -5
|58.000
|$166,740.00
|T12
|Chez Reavie (+50000)
|279/ -5
|58.000
|$166,740.00
|T12
|Kevin Roy (+40000)
|279/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$166,740.00
|T12
|Scott Stallings (+20000)
|279/ -5
|58.000
|$166,740.00
|T17
|Aaron Baddeley (+22500)
|280/ -4
|43.056
|$104,020.00
|T17
|Akshay Bhatia (+10000)
|280/ -4
|43.056
|$104,020.00
|T17
|Joseph Bramlett (+20000)
|280/ -4
|43.056
|$104,020.00
|T17
|Thomas Detry (+10000)
|280/ -4
|43.056
|$104,020.00
|T17
|Ben Griffin (+10000)
|280/ -4
|43.056
|$104,020.00
|T17
|Keith Mitchell (+4000)
|280/ -4
|43.056
|$104,020.00
|T17
|Andrew Novak (+10000)
|280/ -4
|43.056
|$104,020.00
|T17
|Matti Schmid (+15000)
|280/ -4
|43.056
|$104,020.00
|T17
|Matt Wallace (+15000)
|280/ -4
|43.056
|$104,020.00
|T26
|Fred Biondi (+75000)
|281/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$60,060.00
|T26
|Cameron Champ (+20000)
|281/ -3
|29.500
|$60,060.00
|T26
|Lee Hodges (+10000)
|281/ -3
|29.500
|$60,060.00
|T26
|Mac Meissner (+50000)
|281/ -3
|29.500
|$60,060.00
|T26
|Seamus Power (+12500)
|281/ -3
|29.500
|$60,060.00
|T26
|Kevin Streelman (+25000)
|281/ -3
|29.500
|$60,060.00
|T26
|Dylan Wu (+15000)
|281/ -3
|29.500
|$60,060.00
|T33
|Stewart Cink (+20000)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Eric Cole (+3500)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Max Greyserman (+20000)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Ryo Hisatsune (+10000)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Michael Kim (+20000)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Robert MacIntyre (+12500)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Sam Ryder (+8000)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Adam Schenk (+6600)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Robby Shelton (+30000)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Justin Suh (+15000)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Brendon Todd (+6600)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T33
|Tom Whitney (+50000)
|282/ -2
|17.542
|$39,410.00
|T45
|Kevin Dougherty (+50000)
|283/ -1
|10.250
|$25,704.00
|T45
|Maverick McNealy (+5000)
|283/ -1
|10.250
|$25,704.00
|T45
|Greyson Sigg (+15000)
|283/ -1
|10.250
|$25,704.00
|T45
|Sami Välimäki (+20000)
|283/ -1
|10.250
|$25,704.00
|T49
|Jorge Campillo (+20000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$21,151.20
|T49
|Joel Dahmen (+10000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$21,151.20
|T49
|Matt Kuchar (+12500)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$21,151.20
|T49
|Roger Sloan (+50000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$21,151.20
|T49
|Adam Svensson (+10000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$21,151.20
|T54
|Alexander Björk (+12500)
|285/ 1
|5.649
|$19,404.00
|T54
|Rico Hoey (+25000)
|285/ 1
|5.649
|$19,404.00
|T54
|Ryan Palmer (+20000)
|285/ 1
|5.649
|$19,404.00
|T54
|Webb Simpson (+10000)
|285/ 1
|5.649
|$19,404.00
|T54
|Vince Whaley (+20000)
|285/ 1
|5.649
|$19,404.00
|T54
|Norman Xiong (+40000)
|285/ 1
|5.649
|$19,404.00
|T54
|Carson Young (+20000)
|285/ 1
|5.649
|$19,404.00
|T61
|Hayden Buckley (+40000)
|286/ 2
|4.600
|$18,564.00
|T61
|Chris Gotterup (+15000)
|286/ 2
|4.600
|$18,564.00
|T61
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|286/ 2
|4.600
|$18,564.00
|T64
|Sam Stevens (+15000)
|287/ 3
|4.000
|$18,060.00
|T64
|Nick Taylor (+3300)
|287/ 3
|4.000
|$18,060.00
|T64
|Justin Thomas (+1400)
|287/ 3
|4.000
|$18,060.00
|T67
|Parker Coody (+20000)
|288/ 4
|3.220
|$17,388.00
|T67
|Doug Ghim (+5000)
|288/ 4
|3.220
|$17,388.00
|T67
|Harry Hall (+25000)
|288/ 4
|3.220
|$17,388.00
|T67
|Chan Kim (+15000)
|288/ 4
|3.220
|$17,388.00
|T67
|Ben Martin (+20000)
|288/ 4
|3.220
|$17,388.00
|T72
|Ryan Brehm (+100000)
|289/ 5
|2.700
|$16,716.00
|T72
|Hayden Springer (+22500)
|289/ 5
|2.700
|$16,716.00
|T72
|Callum Tarren (+50000)
|289/ 5
|2.700
|$16,716.00
|T75
|Bronson Burgoon (+25000)
|294/ 10
|2.400
|$16,212.00
|T75
|David Skinns (+25000)
|294/ 10
|2.400
|$16,212.00
|T75
|Alejandro Tosti (+30000)
|294/ 10
|2.400
|$16,212.00
