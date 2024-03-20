Golfbet Insider: Aaron Rai perfect fit for challenging Copperhead Course

Garrick Higgo … For the second time in nine starts spanning five months, a wrist injury forced him to withdraw during his second round of THE PLAYERS. It first happened at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October. Although it hasn’t been confirmed which wrist is the issue, he’s been using tape and a wrap around his left wrist during the same time period. And yet, he’s cashed five times in 2024, including a T16 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches where he was one shot off the 36-hole lead.