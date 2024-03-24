Golfbet Recap: Peter Malnati ends victory drought with longshot triumph at Valspar Championship

Next up on TOUR, we spend a fortnight in the Lone Star State before the season's first major championship, the Masters. The Texas Children's Houston Open will be played at Memorial Park Golf Course for the fourth consecutive time. Tony Finau is your defending champion - and yes, world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler is in the field, who will be trying to win for the third time in as many starts. Will Zalatoris also returns to action for the first time since missing the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship.