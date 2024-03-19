Sleeper Picks: Valspar Championship

Matti Schmid (+15000) … If we’ve returned to the familiar moment in time when “there’s Scottie Scheffler, and then there’s everybody else,” then it’s time to swipe or scroll back into the bowels of the board for a longshot. Of course “everybody else” entirely can extend Scheffler’s burst of wins among favorites – he was the favorite en route to both of his victories across the most recent fortnight – but he’s the only short odds that has paid in 2024. About Schmid: The 26-year-old German is fresh off a sporty T10-T26 run of his own the last two weeks. It stands out because it took him a while to reconnect with form this year, but it was only last fall when he proved that he could find a heater and let it ride for weeks, what with a second, a third and a T4 in six events worldwide. After ranking third in greens in regulation at the Puerto Rico Open, he co-led THE PLAYERS Championship in par-5 scoring.