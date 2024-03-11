DFS preview: Will Zalatoris building momentum (and DFS value) ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship

Rory McIlroy ($11,600): One of nine champions in the field, the 2019 victor has not been able to ramp up the big performances heading into the third week of four in Florida. One of four winners since the return to March, the Jupiter resident should embrace a quiet week at TPC Sawgrass leading up to the event. Scheffler, deservedly so, will have the microphones and bright lights firmly in his direction. If the Ulsterman gains almost five strokes again this week off the tee, he’ll be in contention. If he plays the par-5 holes at 1-over again, he might not. Golf!