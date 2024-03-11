DFS preview: Will Zalatoris building momentum (and DFS value) ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship takes center stage this week at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The field of 144 players, including 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, will be competing for a prize purse of $25 million. The top 65 and ties surviving the 36-hole cut will have a chance to pocket $4.5 million and 750 FedExCup points for a historic victory.
Here’s a look at the players I have circled for DFS lineups, including the defending champ, as well as others who may be priced a bit too high for Pete Dye’s famed layout:
DraftKings – top of the board
Scottie Scheffler ($12,800): The reigning champion rolls into TPC Sawgrass fresh off his first win of the year. If that’s not intimidating enough, his putter cooperated on the weekend at Bay Hill Club & Lodge and blew the Signature Event field away by five shots. History is not on his side this week, as no champion has successfully defended the title at TPC Sawgrass. Strangely, only one winner has produced a top-10 in defense. (Answer at the bottom!)
Rory McIlroy ($11,600): One of nine champions in the field, the 2019 victor has not been able to ramp up the big performances heading into the third week of four in Florida. One of four winners since the return to March, the Jupiter resident should embrace a quiet week at TPC Sawgrass leading up to the event. Scheffler, deservedly so, will have the microphones and bright lights firmly in his direction. If the Ulsterman gains almost five strokes again this week off the tee, he’ll be in contention. If he plays the par-5 holes at 1-over again, he might not. Golf!
Over (or under) valued?
Patrick Cantlay ($10,300): When I’m confused, I abandon ship. Unbelievable starts, ice-cold finishes and nothing better than T19 in four March starts doesn’t inspire. Balanced throughout the bag, he SHOULD factor here annually. Simply, he doesn’t.
Now, imagine paying a grand more for Xander Schauffele ($11,300). Running his streak to 41 consecutive cuts made on TOUR, he returns to an event where he’s missed the weekend three times from five starts! Making the weekend for the first time last year, he went home with T19, his best payday since sharing second on debut in the final May edition in 2018. Hang on with both hands!
Fitting the profile of recent champions at this event, Will Zalatoris ($9,900) arrives on a heater. Cashing T13 at the Farmers Insurance Open, followed by T2 at The Genesis Invitational, he almost put it all together last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Leading on Saturday late in the round, he gave a few back, but dug in for another top-five payday, T4, on another grinding layout.
Running away with The Genesis title last month, Hideki Matsuyama ($9,800) rolls into Ponte Vedra Beach full of confidence, and apparently healthy. The move to March hasn’t hindered the results of the Japanese start. Posting solo fifth last year, combined with T8 in the 2019 debut, the major champion doesn’t appear to be bothered by the field, course, or what’s on the line. I’ll remind you all that he posted 63 in Round 1 of the 2020 edition that never finished. Unfinished business? Move him up.
Brian Harman ($7,900) opened 69-68 at Bay Hill before signing for 77 in Round 3. Only his third round above par on the season, the Georgia native and reigning Open champion rallied for 71 on Sunday and cashed T12. The March return has fit his eye. Cashing four times from four starts, I can ride this value.
Makers or breakers
Shane Lowry ($9,100): Back-to-back top-4 paydays to start the Florida Swing, the Irishman is peaking at the right time. Making the money tee to green, he will be encouraged to read only one champion at TPC Sawgrass from the last four have ranked in the top 42 in SG: Putting.
Tom Hoge ($7,800): The best, worst-kept secret holds the course record (62) from Round 3 last year. Playing 19 rounds, he’s posted 72 or better from 16 loops. After two quiet weeks to open the season in Hawaii, he’s rattled off T17 or better in five of his last seven.
Jason Day ($8,900): Hopefully T36 at Bay Hill last week will throw gamers off the scent. Cashing T19 or better six times, the 2016 champion produced a pair of top-10 paydays before Bay Hill.
Cam Davis ($7,000): Australians have made plenty of history around TPC Sawgrass. Sitting 10-under through 36 holes last year, he limped in with 74 for T6. Lesson learned.
Mark Hubbard ($5,800): Barely missing out on Bay Hill, he’s 6-for-6 on made cuts this season and his last five rounds here are all par or better. Currently sits 60th SG: Total. Solid longshot choice.
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would structure a lineup this week while fitting six players under the $50,000 salary cap at DraftKings:
- Will Zalatoris ($9,900)
- Hideki Matsuyama ($9,800)
- Brian Harman ($7,900)
- Tom Hoge ($7,800)
- Adam Hadwin ($7,500)
- Cam Davis ($7,000)
Trivia Answer: 2004 winner Adam Scott signed for T8 in defense in 2005.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.