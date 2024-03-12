How to bet on iconic island green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
2 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Watching the iconic island green 17th hole during THE PLAYERS Championship is always fun. Adding some action can make it even more entertaining.
As one of the most famous holes in golf, fans revel in the great, and the not-so-great golf shots. Sometimes it feels like an ace is just as likely as a triple bogey on the remarkable 137-yard par 3 at TPC Sawgrass.
Coming off last year’s incredible excitement that saw three holes-in-one on 17 (Hayden Buckley, Aaron Rai, and Alex Smalley), BetMGM Sportsbook has put up specials focused on the notorious hole.
If you think last year’s aces were lucky and don’t expect another this year the “No hole-in-one” market might be for you at -250 odds. On the other side of the coin, a “hole-in-one” on 17 is set at +200 while “2+ holes-in-one” is +350.
Since 1983, there have been 17,405 rounds played at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course with 13 holes-in-one. Seven of those have come in the last seven editions of THE PLAYERS. Last season’s three aces represented the first time that more than one ace on the 17th was made during the tournament.
The Golfbet crew is expecting another ace this year. But if you think you can choose the specific round, the odds shift. Hole-in-one in Round 1: +800, Round 2: +800, Round 3: +1000 and Round 4: +2000.
It’s not just aces where the action lies.
You can also bet on whether you expect carnage or not.
Odds have been posted on the total number of balls in the water this week from all players, with the total set at Over/Under. 58.5. The over of 59 or more is priced at +125, while the under (58 or fewer) is listed at -175.
There have been over 30 par 3s measuring less than 150 yards (scorecard yardage) in the ShotLink era (2003) on the PGA TOUR and with a scoring average of 3.13, the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass has the highest scoring average of those in this time frame.
The field is a combined 1108-over par on the 17th hole since 2003 and there have been 990 balls in the water in 8,736 official rounds played (11%). Since 2003, a tee shot has been hit in the water once out of every nine attempts on the 17th hole.
As far as the over-under we see above, well of the 20 PLAYERS since 2003 the “over” would have hit just six times. The high watermark was 93 in 2007 while just 28 balls found a watery grave in 2014.
Since the return to March, in 2019, we’ve had 45 (2019), 66 (2021), 64 (2022) and 58 (2023) balls in the water on 17. The Golfbet crew is leaning towards the under given the nice forecast ahead.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.