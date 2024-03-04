Golfbet recap: Austin Eckroat claims maiden TOUR win at Cognizant Classic

Eckroat had 11 holes still to play but never lost the lead Monday morning, although he was not without a challenge. Lee climbed the board with an eagle and a birdie in a three-hole stretch to get within a shot, and van Rooyen’s 14-under total from overnight still held as the clubhouse lead for much of the morning. But Eckroat increased his lead to two shots with a birdie on No. 12, then closed the door on the field by playing The Bear Trap in 1-under, highlighted by a birdie on No. 16.