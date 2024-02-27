Expert Picks: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Shane Lowry (+3300) – The Irishman has been close here before, with top-five results each of the last two years, and he shines the brightest on difficult layouts that emphasize his strength off the tee.
- Top 10: Taylor Pendrith (+650) – Ball-striking is key at PGA National. It should help the Canadian's inconsistent putting.
- Longshot: Carson Young (+12500) – Young has played plenty of golf in this part of the country and finished T29 last year in his debut. He’s also made four straight cuts, topping out with his first top-10 result last week in Mexico.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Cameron Young (-120) over Russell Henley – Siding with the better all-around player here over a guy with stronger course history. Henley is a past champion with top-10s in each of his last two trips, but if Young plays like he did in Phoenix and L.A. he should contend this week.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Stephan Jaeger (+4000) – Great finish (T3) last week to go with his nice T14 in this event a year ago. Jaeger also ranks a respectable 35th in SG: Tee-to-Green this season and is fourth in proximity from 175-200 yards. He led the field in this event in SG: Off-the-Tee in 2023.
- Top 10: Shane Lowry (+333) – A runner-up and T5 here in his last two starts at PGA National, the last of which he led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green, gives me confidence he will overcome his slow start to this season this week.
- Longshot: Andrew Novak (+12500) – Astute TOUR fans would have noticed Novakfinishing T8 in his last two starts. He now ranks sixth on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green.
- H2H: Matthieu Pavon (-110) over Daniel Berger – The FedExCup leader is on my outright radar at third in SG: Tee-to-Green and 14th in Bogey Avoidance so I like him over Berger here despite the latter’s affinity for PGA National.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Byeong Hun An (+2800) – Has T4 and T5 here and already a couple of close calls in 2024.
- Top 10: J.T. Poston (+275) – With all the longshot winners his solid play has gone unnoticed.
- Longshot: Luke List (+5000) – He was under the radar before his T2 at Genesis. I think he’s ready for another breakout.
- H2H: Chris Kirk (-105) over Beau Hossler – I think Kirk will be in the mix on Sunday.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social Content Manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Corey Conners (+3500) – I can see Conners put on a clinic with his accuracy, which will be perfect for PGA National. He doesn’t have a great history here (his last start was an MC in 2020), but time heals all wounds. A T24, T28 and T31 finish all in the month of February shows me he's ready to break through.
- Top 10: Shane Lowry (+333) – I really like him this week but avoided the outright play because he just hasn't shown me winning performances yet. He’s barely played this year, with only three starts and no impressive finishes. But, he’s a horse for the course with a T5 and solo second in his last two starts.
- Longshot: C.T. Pan (+12500) – Hot off a T3 last week, C.T. likes PGA National with a T3 in 2021 and T16 in 2022. The high finish last week may be all the confidence he needs to grab his second career win on TOUR.
- H2H: Keith Mitchell (-125) over Sepp Straka – Continuing the trend of fading course history here, Sepp just hasn’t been impressive to me lately. MC in two out of four starts this year (though the other two were T26/T12). His SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach are just not there. Mitchell showed me a lot last week finishing T19 after starting the week with three straight bogeys.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. ET. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Points
|Segment Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|232
|5,438
|468
|2,799
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|238
|5,434
|661
|2,770
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|505
|5,320
|1,083
|2,695
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|590
|5,283
|927
|2,715
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|786
|5,501
|743
|2,755
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,463
|2,782
|584
|2,782
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Overall
|Outright
|Top 10
|H2H
|Ben Everill
|-4.85u
|-8u
|1.5u
|1.65u
|Chris Breece
|-8.15u
|-8u
|0.2u
|-0.35u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-10.1u
|-8u
|0.45u
|-2.55u
|Will Gray
|-14.55u
|-8u
|0.75u
|-7.3u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-8
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.