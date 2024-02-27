Expert Picks: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Winner: Corey Conners (+3500) – I can see Conners put on a clinic with his accuracy, which will be perfect for PGA National. He doesn’t have a great history here (his last start was an MC in 2020), but time heals all wounds. A T24, T28 and T31 finish all in the month of February shows me he's ready to break through.

Top 10: Shane Lowry (+333) – I really like him this week but avoided the outright play because he just hasn't shown me winning performances yet. He’s barely played this year, with only three starts and no impressive finishes. But, he’s a horse for the course with a T5 and solo second in his last two starts.

Longshot: C.T. Pan (+12500) – Hot off a T3 last week, C.T. likes PGA National with a T3 in 2021 and T16 in 2022. The high finish last week may be all the confidence he needs to grab his second career win on TOUR.