Golfbet Q&A: Inside the importance of Problem Gambling Awareness Month
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This week marks the start of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, an initiative launched by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). In conjunction with the launch, the PGA TOUR announced that it has joined the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising in addition to its existing position within the NCPG’s Leadership Circle.
With the calendar flipping to March, Golfbet spoke with Keith Whyte, executive director of the NCPG, to shed light on the importance of the PGAM initiative and some of the positive impacts it has made to date.
Golfbet: Let’s start with a little bit of the backstory around Problem Gambling Awareness Month. What is the genesis behind its creation?
Whyte: What we now know as Problem Gambling Awareness Month was established in 2003 as National Problem Gambling Awareness Week. The awareness week was founded with two primary goals: (1) to increase public awareness of problem gambling in the United States and (2) to encourage clinicians and healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling. In 2014, the week was expanded to Problem Gambling Awareness Month. While the scale of our efforts and the number of participants has grown exponentially over the years, the campaign remains committed to its original goals.
Golfbet: What is NCPG looking to accomplish each March?
Whyte: During Problem Gambling Awareness Month, NCPG and participants across the country work to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the accessibility of prevention, treatment and recovery services. The month-long initiative aims to educate the public about the signs of a gambling problem, encourage open conversations around treatment and recovery resources and foster a supportive environment that empowers individuals struggling with gambling to seek help.
In addition to broad public awareness during March, there is an additional emphasis on healthcare providers to include problem gambling screening as part of their regular exam process. The goal of integrating these screenings into routine healthcare practices is to identify and address gambling-related problems at an early stage, facilitating timely interventions and support for affected individuals.
Through these combined efforts during PGAM, NCPG hopes to mobilize our partners and stakeholders, along with healthcare professionals and policymakers, to address problem gambling and minimize gambling-related harm.
Golfbet: Who generally participates in supporting messaging during PGAM, and what do you feel are the most impactful ways they help support?
Whyte: While NCPG serves as the primary organizer for PGAM by developing messaging and offering resources, the campaign is a genuine grassroots effort. NCPG’s mission is best served through the collaborative action of a broad range of people and organizations, and PGAM is no exception.
Support for PGAM comes from a variety of stakeholders, including public health organizations, community partners, treatment providers, leagues and teams, advocacy groups, government agencies, media outlets and gambling operators, to name just a few. With a continued focus on disseminating information about prevention, treatment and recovery services, the campaign raises awareness while promoting a supportive environment for those affected by problem gambling.
Golfbet: This is the second year that the TOUR has produced a media campaign in support of PGAM. Can you speak to that partnership and how it has impacted broader efforts?
Whyte: The engagement of the TOUR has been instrumental in elevating the visibility of Problem Gambling Awareness Month and extending its message to a broader audience. Through their PGAM campaigns, the TOUR has utilized its influence to communicate the risks of problem gambling and the importance of seeking help in a way that is relatable to fans.
Additionally, the high-profile involvement of the TOUR integrates problem gambling awareness into the broader sports conversation. This inclusion helps to portray problem gambling as a relevant and shared concern and normalizes discussions around problem gambling. By openly addressing the topic, the TOUR is helping to break down the stigma associated with gambling addiction.
Golfbet: What do you consider to be the biggest highlight of PGAM efforts to date?
Whyte: The standout highlight of Problem Gambling Awareness Month efforts over the past 21 years is the sustained and immeasurable increase in public awareness of problem gambling. With each passing year, the number of campaign participants has grown, increasing reach and impact. The ongoing commitment to education, outreach and advocacy has led to a broader understanding of the issue among diverse audiences. By fostering conversations, providing information on available resources, and amplifying avenues of recovery, PGAM has contributed to a shift in public perception, education and awareness around problem gambling.
Golfbet: Is there anything about the 2024 campaign that stands out from past years?
Whyte: The theme for PGAM 2024 is “Every Story Matters.” This theme was selected as a reminder that every narrative, battle and triumph related to problem gambling is significant. Recent studies have indicated that for every person with a gambling problem, there are approximately six others affected.
There are also countless professionals, educators, researchers and clinicians who have dedicated their lives to the problem gambling field and care deeply about the positive impact they can make to minimize gambling-related harm. Throughout the month, we aim to elevate their stories and perspectives, fostering better understanding and support within our communities.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.