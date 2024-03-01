Golfbet Q&A: Inside the importance of Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Whyte: What we now know as Problem Gambling Awareness Month was established in 2003 as National Problem Gambling Awareness Week. The awareness week was founded with two primary goals: (1) to increase public awareness of problem gambling in the United States and (2) to encourage clinicians and healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling. In 2014, the week was expanded to Problem Gambling Awareness Month. While the scale of our efforts and the number of participants has grown exponentially over the years, the campaign remains committed to its original goals.