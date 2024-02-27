PGA TOUR joins Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising
3 Min Read
(Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Coalition establishes guardrails for how sports betting should be marketed to consumers; TOUR also renews role with NCPG’s Leadership Circle
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday its latest initiatives to elevate sports betting responsibility, as the league has joined the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising while also renewing its position within the Leadership Circle of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).
Established by the NFL and FOX in 2023, the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising is a voluntary association of sports leagues and media entities committed to doing their part to help ensure a responsible approach to sports betting advertising. By extending its relationship with the NCPG, the TOUR joins several other leading sports organizations in helping NCPG further ensure the viability of its overall operations, sustainability, future growth and innovation.
“With the proliferation of sports betting in the United States, the PGA TOUR remains committed to establishing a safe and healthy marketplace for consumers,” said Scott Warfield, PGA TOUR vice president, Gaming. “The TOUR is proud to stand alongside its fellow sports leagues and network partners on the coalition, as well as with our colleagues at NCPG, in our continued mission to educate fans on the merits of gambling responsibly and the resources available to address problem gambling issues.”
Consisting of the PGA TOUR, NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, WNBA, NHL, NBC Sports and FOX, the coalition has committed to implement and maintain consumer protection policies consistent with the following six principles:
Sports betting should be marketed only to adults of legal betting age; sports betting advertising should not promote irresponsible or excessive gambling or degrade the consumer experience; sports betting advertisements should not be misleading; sports betting advertisements should be in good taste; publishers should have appropriate internal reviews of sports betting advertising; and publishers should review consumer complaints pertaining to sports betting advertising.
“As the legalization of sports betting spreads nationwide, we feel it is critical to establish guardrails around how sports betting should be advertised to consumers across the United States,” the Coalition said in a joint statement. “Each member of the coalition feels a responsibility to ensure sports betting advertising is not only targeted to an appropriate audience but also that the message is thoughtfully crafted and carefully delivered.”
In renewing its Leadership Circle position within NCPG, the PGA TOUR will continue to support the national advocate that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction. The TOUR will once again roll out a cross-platform marketing campaign in support of the NCPG’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March, an initiative that brings elevated messaging around problem gambling education and resources throughout the month.
“The PGA TOUR’s continuous investment in responsible gambling and problem gambling education initiatives exemplifies its leadership in navigating the evolving landscape of legalized sports betting with integrity and responsibility,” said Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling.
These partnerships are the latest in a string of progressive and industry-leading sports betting initiatives by the PGA TOUR. Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program that includes monitoring for suspicious activity within global golf betting markets, monitoring betting activity of covered persons under its integrity policy, as well as significant investments in responsible gambling and problem gambling education initiatives.