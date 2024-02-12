Odds Outlook: Tiger Woods a triple-digit longshot as playing host at The Genesis Invitational

Off to a flying start in 2024 with a win on the DPWT and a T2 in the desert of the Middle East, Rory McIlroy (+850) turns his attention to business in America. Navigating the winds, rains, and amateurs at Pebble Beach Golf Links two weeks ago for the AT&T Pebble Beach-Pro Am, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking looks for his game and the weather to warm up again. Like other generational greats, Jack Nicklaus, and the host this week, Woods, McIlroy has never conquered the George C. Thomas design from 1927. Making his eighth start, he should have the blueprint.