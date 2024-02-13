DraftKings preview: The Genesis Invitational
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads back to California this week for The Genesis Invitational. The iconic Riviera Country Club will be the host course and measures as a 7,322-yard par 71 with Poa annua greens. We have another Signature Event on tap this week, so there will be only 70 golfers in the field. However, unlike most Signature Events, there will be a cut this week, as the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead will be moving on to the weekend.
Headlining the field will be the tournament host, Tiger Woods, who will be making his first TOUR start of 2024.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Scottie Scheffler ($11,500)
Scheffler is not as expensive as I thought he might be this week, so I really don’t see a reason not to go right back to him. There is no one on earth remotely close to Scheffler from a tee-to-green or ball-striking perspective right now. He gained an absolutely ridiculous 12.83 strokes from tee-to-green last week at the WM Phoenix Open, and now ranks No. 1 in this field in that department over the past 48, 36, 24, 16, 12, eight and four rounds.
He’s also lapping the field with his iron play, averaging over 1.47 strokes per round on approach over his past 48, which is .56 more than Lucas Glover, who ranks second in that time frame. Just to put that in perspective, the gap between Scheffler and Glover is the same as Glover and Rickie Fowler, who ranks 29th in this field in SG: Approach per round over the past 48. Scheffler is so far and away the best in the world right now that it’s almost silly.
Scottie Scheffler nearly aces No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
His lone problem was his putting, which yet again kept him from winning last week in Scottsdale. Scheffler was forced to settle for a T3 finish because he lost 1.77 strokes on the greens on Sunday. The encouraging thing, however, is that he still gained on the week with the flatstick, and heads back to a course with Poa annua greens, which is his preferred surface.
Scheffler has yet to fully tame Riviera, as his best finish here is T7, but it almost feels inevitable that he’s going to win here. As for this week, it’s just so hard to envision anything worse than another top-10 finish for the world No. 1, and if he god forbid gains strokes putting, it could be a rout. He’s the no-brainer pay-up option at $11,500, especially factoring in the form some of the other top players are coming in with.
Adam Scott ($8,200)
Scott continued his red-hot start to the season last week at the WM Phoenix Open with a T8 finish. Dating back to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in November, he has five top-eight finishes across six starts across the world. In the two PGA TOUR events (with Shotlink data) he’s played in that time (WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), he’s gained 4.22 and 8.23 strokes ball-striking, respectively.
Adam Scott's hole-high iron sets up eagle at WM Phoenix Open
Scott now returns to a course he knows quite well in Riviera. The Aussie won this event back in 2020 and has three additional top-seven finishes here since 2016. He’s also failed to miss a cut in that time, which dates back eight starts.
When a golfer is coming in with great form and great course history, it’s usually something we need to pay attention to, especially when they cost just $8,200. Scott is one of the better values on the board this week, as he somehow got his price reduced by $100 after his performance at TPC Scottsdale. He makes for a great second, or even third golfer in your lineups if you start at the top with Scheffler.
Hideki Matsuyama ($7,400)
This price on Matsuyama immediately stuck out as being too cheap. He has not been at his best for a couple of years now but has still posted plenty of top-25 finishes in that stretch, which is basically all we are looking for at this price. Matsuyama is coming off a T22 finish at the WM Phoenix Open last week, where he was carried largely by his putter and short game.
Matsuyama has had a ton of success over the years at The Riviera Country Club as well, posting four top-11 finishes since 2016. This is not surprising whatsoever, though, because the skeleton key at Riviera is elite long-iron and short-game play, which the 2021 Masters champ boasts in spades.
There’s a clear argument to be made that Matsuyama is $1,000 underpriced this week, making him one of the best values, not only in the $7K range but the entire slate.
