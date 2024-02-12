Golfbet recap: Nick Taylor tops Charley Hoffman, extends longshot run at WM Phoenix Open

The scene now shifts west to The Riviera Country Club for The Genesis Invitational, where tournament host Tiger Woods will make his first start of the year. The limited field will include plenty of stars as well as Hoffman, whose play in Scottsdale earned him the last spot in the field. Among the big questions to be answered by oddsmakers Monday morning: Where will Woods stack up against such a strong field – and could his odds possibly be high enough that he could be an option to extend the longshot lore currently sweeping the TOUR?