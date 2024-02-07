Golfbet Insider: WM Phoenix Open

Bud Cauley … Kinda sorta, but yes! This is his first PGA TOUR action in three years and five months due to complications and extensive recovery dating back to serious injuries suffered in an automobile crash in mid-2018 , but he logged a pair of starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in January, finishing inside the top 35 in both. Eschewing the allotted three additional rehab starts for which he’s eligible, he’s back in the big leagues and at a stop that has been good to him, with three top 30s among five paydays in six tries. If the 33-year-old is available in your full-season format, consider swapping out dead weight in favor of the former can’t-miss prospect. He has a full slate of 27 starts via a Major Medical Extension to go to work for you.