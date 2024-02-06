Sleeper Picks: WM Phoenix Open

Kurt Kitayama (+6600) … As he glances toward the horizon of his title defense at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in four weeks, he’s in terrific position to arrive with the kind of form that he’d like. Currently riding a career-long consecutive cuts-made streak of eight, that consistency opposes his profile as an occasional spike, but that doesn’t mean that he’s made a trade. The scarcity of him contending is why he’s as long as he is to win the WM Phoenix Open, but he also has a pile of receipts to prove otherwise. Where better to lean on it than on the vibe of TPC Scottsdale? In his debut last year, he led the field in converting greens in regulation into par breakers en route to a T23, and that was after he opened with 4-over 75 and survived the cut on the number.