Action Report: Favorites Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas popular ahead of WM Phoenix Open
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The 2024 PGA TOUR season has so far been about the long shots, with all five winners far from the golf betting favorites pre-tournament. But bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook expect that to change this week at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
As of Wednesday, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are not just the two with the shortest odds, but also the two most popular players with the wagerers.
Scheffler (+500) is pulling in the most handle (17%) on the second-most tickets (8.5%). Meanwhile, Thomas (+1000) is pulling in the second-most handle (15%) on the most tickets (9.1%).
Scottie Scheffler's top shots from WM Phoenix Open wins
Scheffler is looking to win this event for the third straight year. He’d become the first player on the PGA TOUR to win an event three straight years since Steve Stricker did so at the John Deere Classic (2009-11).
The world No. 1 is coming off a T6 at a shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week.
Thomas is off to a strong start this season after a down 2023. The 30-year-old finished T3 at The American Express, which helped him into AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via his world ranking (a PGA TOUR signature event), where he finished T6.
Specific to TPC Scottsdale, Thomas has played very well here. In his past five starts, he has finished no worse than T13 -- and that includes three top-fives.
Thomas, former champion Rickie Fowler (+5000) and last week’s winner Wyndham Clark (+2800) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Scottie Scheffler – 17%
2. Justin Thomas – 15%
3. Wyndham Clark – 6.1%
4. Byeong Hun An – 5.1%
5. Hideki Matsuyama – 4.4%
Tickets
1. Justin Thomas – 9.1%
2. Scottie Scheffler – 8.5%
3. Jordan Spieth – 4.9%
4. Rickie Fowler – 4.9%
5. Ben An – 4.8%
Ben An has seen his odds slashed to +2800, down from +4000. He has two top-fives in 2024 to pair with a solid history at this event, including two top-10s.
Fowler (+5000, down from +5500) has struggled so far this season, but he did win this event in 2019.
