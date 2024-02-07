WM Phoenix Open: Hail halts pro-am at TPC Scottsdale

A quick-moving but potent front will move across Arizona on Thursday. This will bring the threat of showers to TPC Scottsdale, mainly between 1-4 p.m. Given the dynamics with this front, a few strikes of lightning can’t be ruled out. Additionally, a brief period of gusty winds (over 25 mph) is possible with the frontal passage. The remainder of the week favors dry conditions, although some shower activity is possible on Saturday. The colder temperatures by the end of the week could promote frost development, especially on Friday morning and Sunday morning.