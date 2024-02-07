WM Phoenix Open: Hail halts pro-am at TPC Scottsdale
A soaked TPC Scottsdale ahead of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Storm comes after AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was shortened to three rounds
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Hail and rain pounded the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday, interrupting the tournament's pro-am just days after a dangerous storm scuttled the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Golfers and others ran for cover at TPC Scottsdale, ducking into tents, tunnels, the cart barn and the clubhouse. Andrew Putnam posted video on X of the falling hail.
“Wow – are you kidding me right now?” he said. “What are we doing out here?
“It feels like home,” added Putnam, who is from Tacoma, Washington.
Temperatures in Scottsdale are lower than normal for this time of year, with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs only in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.
The extended forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain for Thursday’s first round, with a 15% chance of lightning. Partly cloudy conditions are expected Friday, with only a 10% chance of rain, but showers are possible again for Saturday (35% chance).
Mostly sunny if still cool conditions are predicted for the final round on Sunday.
See the full forecast below:
A quick-moving but potent front will move across Arizona on Thursday. This will bring the threat of showers to TPC Scottsdale, mainly between 1-4 p.m. Given the dynamics with this front, a few strikes of lightning can’t be ruled out. Additionally, a brief period of gusty winds (over 25 mph) is possible with the frontal passage. The remainder of the week favors dry conditions, although some shower activity is possible on Saturday. The colder temperatures by the end of the week could promote frost development, especially on Friday morning and Sunday morning.