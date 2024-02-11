Five things to know for marathon Sunday at WM Phoenix Open

The event’s Colosseum-like par-3 16th, arguably golf’s rowdiest hole, delivered once again Saturday. Legions of fans arrived before dawn to stampede to the hole once the gates opened at 7:16 a.m. local time, and the crowd was treated to all-day action – the conclusion of Round 2 in the morning and early afternoon, and the start of Round 3 into the evening. During the lull between the second and third rounds, the entertainment at No. 16 included TOUR pro Kevin Kisner, who is serving as an NBC analyst this week.