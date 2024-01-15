Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored among star-studded field at The American Express

After missing out on the FedExCup Playoffs last summer, Justin Thomas (+2200) spent the latter part of 2023 digging it out of the dirt. Cashing solo fifth in Napa Valley at the Fortinet Championship, he was off to Rome to help unsuccessfully defend the Ryder Cup. November found the two-time major champion in South Africa on safari and playing the Nedbank Golf Challenge (solo fourth). Finishing the calendar year in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge, he finished third, four shots behind champion Scheffler, to close the book in 2023. Making his first start at The American Express since 2015, this will be his first look at this course rotation. All three par-72 tracks stretch less than 7,200 yards, and all ranked inside the top-five easiest on TOUR in 2023.