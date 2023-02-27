The Honda Classic payouts and points: Chris Kirk earns $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Golf has a funny way of responding adversely to intent. When you want to finish faster, it has a way of lasting longer, and while it’s within your control, it often isn’t your decision. This phenomenon played out on the second-easiest hole on the Champion Course at PGA National on Sunday.
With a one-shot lead on the final hole in regulation of The Honda Classic, Chris Kirk rinsed his approach and squared a bogey-6. Perhaps it was careless, but it wasn’t costly, at least ultimately. Cole was in a position to get up and down for a birdie-4 from a collection area, but he failed to find the green with his chip and settled for par and a playoff.
No doubt both wanted to win, but they arrived at the finish line like neither cared to.
Of course, golf also is a mental game, so the scores on the par-5 18th hole that averaged just 4.700 on Sunday are understandable given that one of them eventually was going to be posing for pictures with the trophy later. Still, as fans, we can’t look away even when we don’t want to watch.
As bettors, the sweat is entirely different because we have stakes, especially for everyone on Kirk at +2500 to win, which he did after flushing his third on the same hole for the only hole needed for the second playoff of the season (Sanderson Farms Championship).
When Cole’s birdie try from just outside 10 feet rimmed around and out, Kirk tapped in from 16 inches for the title. It’s his fifth career PGA TOUR victory and first since what is now known as the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2015.
Cole opened at +12500, but he wouldn’t have been the longest shot to capture a title this season. That distinction still belongs to Adam Svensson at The RSM Classic. The Canadian was +15000 pre-tournament. Although Cole threatened to join him, Svensson remains the only first-time winner this season.
Tournament favorite Sungjae Im (+850) finished in seven-way tie for 42nd place. Defending champion Sepp Straka checked up in a five-way T5. The Austrian was an attractive +5000 to go back-to-back.
NOTE: Payouts and Points now will include pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Feb. 21. For live odds, visit BetMGM
|POSITION
|PLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Chris Kirk (+2500)
|266/ -14
|500.000
|$1,512,000.00
|2
|Eric Cole (+12500)
|266/ -14
|300.000
|$915,600.00
|3
|Tyler Duncan (+15000)
|268/ -12
|190.000
|$579,600.00
|4
|Ryan Gerard (+30000)
|270/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$411,600.00
|T5
|Shane Lowry (+1600)
|271/ -9
|93.000
|$288,120.00
|T5
|Ben Martin (+12500)
|271/ -9
|93.000
|$288,120.00
|T5
|Sepp Straka (+5000)
|271/ -9
|93.000
|$288,120.00
|T5
|Justin Suh (+5500)
|271/ -9
|93.000
|$288,120.00
|T5
|Ben Taylor (+8000)
|271/ -9
|93.000
|$288,120.00
|T10
|David Lingmerth (+22500)
|272/ -8
|72.500
|$220,500.00
|T10
|Dylan Wu (+15000)
|272/ -8
|72.500
|$220,500.00
|T12
|Zach Johnson (+15000)
|273/ -7
|62.500
|$186,900.00
|T12
|Cameron Percy (+25000)
|273/ -7
|62.500
|$186,900.00
|T14
|Ryan Brehm (+50000)
|274/ -6
|51.000
|$136,500.00
|T14
|Jim Herman (+50000)
|274/ -6
|51.000
|$136,500.00
|T14
|Kramer Hickok (+15000)
|274/ -6
|51.000
|$136,500.00
|T14
|Lee Hodges (+5000)
|274/ -6
|51.000
|$136,500.00
|T14
|Stephan Jaeger (+5500)
|274/ -6
|51.000
|$136,500.00
|T14
|Adrian Meronk (+4500)
|274/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$136,500.00
|T14
|Brandon Wu (+8000)
|274/ -6
|51.000
|$136,500.00
|T21
|Byeong Hun An (+5500)
|275/ -5
|39.100
|$88,116.00
|T21
|MJ Daffue (+15000)
|275/ -5
|39.100
|$88,116.00
|T21
|Ben Griffin (+5500)
|275/ -5
|39.100
|$88,116.00
|T21
|Robby Shelton (+5000)
|275/ -5
|39.100
|$88,116.00
|T21
|Jhonattan Vegas (+3300)
|275/ -5
|39.100
|$88,116.00
|T26
|Harrison Endycott (+30000)
|276/ -4
|32.500
|$65,100.00
|T26
|Scott Harrington (+40000)
|276/ -4
|32.500
|$65,100.00
|T26
|Min Woo Lee (+2500)
|276/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$65,100.00
|T29
|Kevin Chappell (n/a)
|277/ -3
|21.570
|$46,426.16
|T29
|Brett Drewitt (n/a)
|277/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,426.16
|T29
|Dylan Frittelli (+8000)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.16
|T29
|Aaron Wise (+2200)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.16
|T29
|Carson Young (+75000)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.16
|T29
|Chesson Hadley (+15000)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.15
|T29
|Garrick Higgo (+5500)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.15
|T29
|William McGirt (+50000)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.15
|T29
|Andrew Novak (+15000)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.15
|T29
|Davis Riley (+8000)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.15
|T29
|Kevin Roy (+40000)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.15
|T29
|Matt Wallace (+12500)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.15
|T29
|Danny Willett (+6600)
|277/ -3
|21.577
|$46,426.15
|T42
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5000)
|278/ -2
|11.429
|$28,188.00
|T42
|Will Gordon (+6600)
|278/ -2
|11.429
|$28,188.00
|T42
|Billy Horschel (+2800)
|278/ -2
|11.429
|$28,188.00
|T42
|Mark Hubbard (+9000)
|278/ -2
|11.429
|$28,188.00
|T42
|Sungjae Im (+850)
|278/ -2
|11.429
|$28,188.00
|T42
|Taylor Pendrith (+3500)
|278/ -2
|11.429
|$28,188.00
|T42
|Adam Schenk (+10000)
|278/ -2
|11.429
|$28,188.00
|T49
|Erik Barnes (+12500)
|279/ -1
|7.750
|$20,944.00
|T49
|Akshay Bhatia (+15000)
|279/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,944.00
|T49
|Zac Blair (+25000)
|279/ -1
|7.750
|$20,944.00
|T49
|Adam Svensson (+3300)
|279/ -1
|7.750
|$20,944.00
|T49
|Jimmy Walker (+30000)
|279/ -1
|7.750
|$20,944.00
|T49
|Trevor Werbylo (+40000)
|279/ -1
|7.750
|$20,944.00
|T55
|Joseph Bramlett (+5000)
|280/ E
|5.600
|$19,404.00
|T55
|Brice Garnett (+20000)
|280/ E
|5.600
|$19,404.00
|T55
|Tano Goya (+25000)
|280/ E
|5.600
|$19,404.00
|T55
|Kelly Kraft (+40000)
|280/ E
|5.600
|$19,404.00
|T55
|Brandon Matthews (+75000)
|280/ E
|5.600
|$19,404.00
|T60
|Padraig Harrington (+8000)
|281/ 1
|4.800
|$18,732.00
|T60
|Matthias Schwab (+12500)
|281/ 1
|4.800
|$18,732.00
|T60
|Kyle Stanley (+50000)
|281/ 1
|4.800
|$18,732.00
|T63
|Anders Albertson (+75000)
|282/ 2
|3.700
|$17,808.00
|T63
|Ryan Armour (+15000)
|282/ 2
|3.700
|$17,808.00
|T63
|Pierceson Coody (+12500)
|282/ 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,808.00
|T63
|Trace Crowe (n/a)
|282/ 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,808.00
|T63
|S.H. Kim (+6600)
|282/ 2
|3.700
|$17,808.00
|T63
|Vincent Norrman (+20000)
|282/ 2
|3.700
|$17,808.00
|T63
|J.T. Poston (+3300)
|282/ 2
|3.700
|$17,808.00
|T63
|Kevin Tway (+12500)
|282/ 2
|3.700
|$17,808.00
|T71
|Bill Haas (+75000)
|283/ 3
|2.800
|$16,884.00
|T71
|J.B. Holmes (+35000)
|283/ 3
|2.800
|$16,884.00
|T71
|Augusto Núñez (+20000)
|283/ 3
|2.800
|$16,884.00
|T74
|Trevor Cone (+40000)
|284/ 4
|2.450
|$16,296.00
|T74
|Jason Dufner (+30000)
|284/ 4
|2.450
|$16,296.00
|T74
|Harry Hall (+12500)
|284/ 4
|2.450
|$16,296.00
|T74
|Webb Simpson (+8000)
|284/ 4
|2.450
|$16,296.00
|78
|Tyson Alexander (+22500)
|286/ 6
|2.200
|$15,876.00
|79
|Cody Gribble (+50000)
|287/ 7
|2.100
|$15,708.00
|80
|Geoff Ogilvy (n/a)
|289/ 9
|2.000
|$15,540.00
