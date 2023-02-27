PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

The Honda Classic payouts and points: Chris Kirk earns $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Betting DFS

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Golf has a funny way of responding adversely to intent. When you want to finish faster, it has a way of lasting longer, and while it’s within your control, it often isn’t your decision. This phenomenon played out on the second-easiest hole on the Champion Course at PGA National on Sunday.

    With a one-shot lead on the final hole in regulation of The Honda Classic, Chris Kirk rinsed his approach and squared a bogey-6. Perhaps it was careless, but it wasn’t costly, at least ultimately. Cole was in a position to get up and down for a birdie-4 from a collection area, but he failed to find the green with his chip and settled for par and a playoff.

    No doubt both wanted to win, but they arrived at the finish line like neither cared to.

    Of course, golf also is a mental game, so the scores on the par-5 18th hole that averaged just 4.700 on Sunday are understandable given that one of them eventually was going to be posing for pictures with the trophy later. Still, as fans, we can’t look away even when we don’t want to watch.

    As bettors, the sweat is entirely different because we have stakes, especially for everyone on Kirk at +2500 to win, which he did after flushing his third on the same hole for the only hole needed for the second playoff of the season (Sanderson Farms Championship).

    When Cole’s birdie try from just outside 10 feet rimmed around and out, Kirk tapped in from 16 inches for the title. It’s his fifth career PGA TOUR victory and first since what is now known as the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2015.

    Cole opened at +12500, but he wouldn’t have been the longest shot to capture a title this season. That distinction still belongs to Adam Svensson at The RSM Classic. The Canadian was +15000 pre-tournament. Although Cole threatened to join him, Svensson remains the only first-time winner this season.

    Tournament favorite Sungjae Im (+850) finished in seven-way tie for 42nd place. Defending champion Sepp Straka checked up in a five-way T5. The Austrian was an attractive +5000 to go back-to-back.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points now will include pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Feb. 21. For live odds, visit BetMGM

    POSITIONPLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Chris Kirk (+2500)266/ -14500.000$1,512,000.00
    2Eric Cole (+12500)266/ -14300.000$915,600.00
    3Tyler Duncan (+15000)268/ -12190.000$579,600.00
    4Ryan Gerard (+30000)270/ -10n/a (non-member)$411,600.00
    T5Shane Lowry (+1600)271/ -993.000$288,120.00
    T5Ben Martin (+12500)271/ -993.000$288,120.00
    T5Sepp Straka (+5000)271/ -993.000$288,120.00
    T5Justin Suh (+5500)271/ -993.000$288,120.00
    T5Ben Taylor (+8000)271/ -993.000$288,120.00
    T10David Lingmerth (+22500)272/ -872.500$220,500.00
    T10Dylan Wu (+15000)272/ -872.500$220,500.00
    T12Zach Johnson (+15000)273/ -762.500$186,900.00
    T12Cameron Percy (+25000)273/ -762.500$186,900.00
    T14Ryan Brehm (+50000)274/ -651.000$136,500.00
    T14Jim Herman (+50000)274/ -651.000$136,500.00
    T14Kramer Hickok (+15000)274/ -651.000$136,500.00
    T14Lee Hodges (+5000)274/ -651.000$136,500.00
    T14Stephan Jaeger (+5500)274/ -651.000$136,500.00
    T14Adrian Meronk (+4500)274/ -6n/a (non-member)$136,500.00
    T14Brandon Wu (+8000)274/ -651.000$136,500.00
    T21Byeong Hun An (+5500)275/ -539.100$88,116.00
    T21MJ Daffue (+15000)275/ -539.100$88,116.00
    T21Ben Griffin (+5500)275/ -539.100$88,116.00
    T21Robby Shelton (+5000)275/ -539.100$88,116.00
    T21Jhonattan Vegas (+3300)275/ -539.100$88,116.00
    T26Harrison Endycott (+30000)276/ -432.500$65,100.00
    T26Scott Harrington (+40000)276/ -432.500$65,100.00
    T26Min Woo Lee (+2500)276/ -4n/a (non-member)$65,100.00
    T29Kevin Chappell (n/a)277/ -321.570$46,426.16
    T29Brett Drewitt (n/a)277/ -3n/a (non-member)$46,426.16
    T29Dylan Frittelli (+8000)277/ -321.577$46,426.16
    T29Aaron Wise (+2200)277/ -321.577$46,426.16
    T29Carson Young (+75000)277/ -321.577$46,426.16
    T29Chesson Hadley (+15000)277/ -321.577$46,426.15
    T29Garrick Higgo (+5500)277/ -321.577$46,426.15
    T29William McGirt (+50000)277/ -321.577$46,426.15
    T29Andrew Novak (+15000)277/ -321.577$46,426.15
    T29Davis Riley (+8000)277/ -321.577$46,426.15
    T29Kevin Roy (+40000)277/ -321.577$46,426.15
    T29Matt Wallace (+12500)277/ -321.577$46,426.15
    T29Danny Willett (+6600)277/ -321.577$46,426.15
    T42Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5000)278/ -211.429$28,188.00
    T42Will Gordon (+6600)278/ -211.429$28,188.00
    T42Billy Horschel (+2800)278/ -211.429$28,188.00
    T42Mark Hubbard (+9000)278/ -211.429$28,188.00
    T42Sungjae Im (+850)278/ -211.429$28,188.00
    T42Taylor Pendrith (+3500)278/ -211.429$28,188.00
    T42Adam Schenk (+10000)278/ -211.429$28,188.00
    T49Erik Barnes (+12500)279/ -17.750$20,944.00
    T49Akshay Bhatia (+15000)279/ -1n/a (non-member)$20,944.00
    T49Zac Blair (+25000)279/ -17.750$20,944.00
    T49Adam Svensson (+3300)279/ -17.750$20,944.00
    T49Jimmy Walker (+30000)279/ -17.750$20,944.00
    T49Trevor Werbylo (+40000)279/ -17.750$20,944.00
    T55Joseph Bramlett (+5000)280/ E5.600$19,404.00
    T55Brice Garnett (+20000)280/ E5.600$19,404.00
    T55Tano Goya (+25000)280/ E5.600$19,404.00
    T55Kelly Kraft (+40000)280/ E5.600$19,404.00
    T55Brandon Matthews (+75000)280/ E5.600$19,404.00
    T60Padraig Harrington (+8000)281/ 14.800$18,732.00
    T60Matthias Schwab (+12500)281/ 14.800$18,732.00
    T60Kyle Stanley (+50000)281/ 14.800$18,732.00
    T63Anders Albertson (+75000)282/ 23.700$17,808.00
    T63Ryan Armour (+15000)282/ 23.700$17,808.00
    T63Pierceson Coody (+12500)282/ 2n/a (non-member)$17,808.00
    T63Trace Crowe (n/a)282/ 2n/a (non-member)$17,808.00
    T63S.H. Kim (+6600)282/ 23.700$17,808.00
    T63Vincent Norrman (+20000)282/ 23.700$17,808.00
    T63J.T. Poston (+3300)282/ 23.700$17,808.00
    T63Kevin Tway (+12500)282/ 23.700$17,808.00
    T71Bill Haas (+75000)283/ 32.800$16,884.00
    T71J.B. Holmes (+35000)283/ 32.800$16,884.00
    T71Augusto Núñez (+20000)283/ 32.800$16,884.00
    T74Trevor Cone (+40000)284/ 42.450$16,296.00
    T74Jason Dufner (+30000)284/ 42.450$16,296.00
    T74Harry Hall (+12500)284/ 42.450$16,296.00
    T74Webb Simpson (+8000)284/ 42.450$16,296.00
    78Tyson Alexander (+22500)286/ 62.200$15,876.00
    79Cody Gribble (+50000)287/ 72.100$15,708.00
    80Geoff Ogilvy (n/a)289/ 92.000$15,540.00

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.