Odds Outlook: Which TOUR hopeful leads market ahead of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
We are heading back to the future. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry returns for the first time since 2012 this week at TPC Sawgrass' Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club.
A total of 168 players are all vying for a top-five finish (with ties) to secure a PGA TOUR card for 2024, with varying levels of Korn Ferry Tour status coming to those who finish behind the coveted card zone.
With four rounds guaranteed for the entire field, two rounds at each course, the likelihood of dramatic finishes is all but set in stone.
Oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook have installed 23-year-old Japanese young gun Keita Nakajima, already a veteran of four major championship starts (and 11 PGA TOUR starts) as the +1400 betting favorite to take out medalist honors and book his passage to the TOUR.
The former world No. 1 amateur had made three of his six cuts last season, including a T12 at the 2022 version of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his home country.
Nakajima is well ahead of the next player on the board in former TOUR winner Adam Long (+2800). A winner at The American Express in 2019 in his rookie season, Long missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time this year. But he managed four top-35 results in the FedExCup Fall to give oddsmakers optimism.
Patton Kizzire and Peter Kuest are next on the list, both at +3300 to win the tournament, before Austin Smotherman, Kelly Kraft and Sam Bennett, who are all +4000.
Kizzire, who narrowly missed a card by being 128th on the FedExCup list, is a two-time winner on TOUR, but both came in the 2018 season. He is a veteran of 223 PGA TOUR starts.
Bennett, a former college standout at Texas A&M and U.S. Amateur winner, is seen as a player of the future. In 11 starts on TOUR last season he managed two top 20-finishes, headlined by a T16 at the Masters while still an amateur.
Four-time TOUR winner Scott Piercy is +4500 to take out top spot in his quest for higher status.
Dillon Board (+75000) gains position as the longest shot in the field but there are plenty of likely characters between the favorites and the hometown Jacksonville native.
Other names of note on the odds board include:
+4500: David Micheluzzi
+5000: Doc Redman, Henrik Norlander, Jeongwoo Ham, Julian Suri, Kevin Chappell, Kramer Hickok, Matt McCarty, Tano Goya
+5500: Aldrich Potgieter, David Kocher, M.J. Daffue, Robert Streb, Satoshi Kodaira, William Mouw
+6000: Fred Biondi, Mason Anderson, Russell Knox
+6600: Alvaro Ortiz, Austin Cook, Chandler Blanchet, Chase Seiffert, Christopher Petefish, Cristobal Del Solar, Isaiah Salinda, James Nicholas, Kevin Roy, Kevin Tway, Quade Cummins, Trace Crowe, Jeffrey Kang, Steven Fisk, Zach Bauchou
+8000: Brice Garnett, Carter Jenkins, Frankie Capan, Hayden Springer, Jeremy Paul, Matthias Schwab, Sam Saunders, Taylor Dickson, Wesley Bryan, Zecheng (Marty) Dou
+9000: Daniel Summerhays, Jackson Suber, Martin Trainer
