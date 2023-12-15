Five keys to bankroll management

There is no doubt the lottery-like feeling of multiple results coming off at high odds can be inducing, and the temptation of turning a small wager into a big win is undeniable. But they rarely hit: the true odds of a four-leg parlay (each at -110) would be +1500 or 15 to 1. So be sure to only consider these in moderation utilizing smaller unit sizes – and be sure to check the odds payouts against what other outlets are offering and what the true odds of the outcome should be.