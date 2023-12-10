Points and Payouts: Jason Day, Lydia Ko each earn $500,000 at Grant Thornton Invitational
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
If you tuned into the Grant Thornton Invitational, you witnessed the fun had by all regardless of the scores (although most were excellent). This isn’t surprising, of course. Golf in its purest form no matter the stage or level of talent is supposed to be fun. In that context alone, the inaugural edition was a success.
On our side of the ropes, the bonuses transcended fans and bettors.
Devotees of the PGA TOUR and the LPGA shared allegiances among 16 two-person teams for the 54-hole competition at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. There was no cut in the stroke-play format that featured a Scramble, alternate shot and a Modified Four-Ball, in that order. What’s more, just as it’s made available in all tournaments all year, BetMGM had a market to bet on a winner. Because of course.
With respective scores of 58, 66 and 66, Jason Day and Lydia Ko prevailed by one stroke at 26-under 190. At +1300 to win pre-tournament, they were seventh-longest among outrights. Each co-champion is rewarded with $500,000. The total prize fund was $4 million.
Canadians Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson were the runner-up tandem. They shared fourth-shortest odds to win at +1000. In third and another shot back was the duo of Ludvig Åberg and Madelene Sagström. At just +600, they were second-shortest to take the title.
At +500, the tournament favorite was the team of Tony Finau and Nelly Korda. They settled for a two-way share of fourth place and three shots of the pace of the champions.
|POSITION
|TEAM (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|TEAM EARNINGS
|1
|Jason Day/Lydia Ko (+1300)
|190/-26
|$1,000,000.00
|2
|Corey Conners/Brooke Henderson (+1000)
|191/-25
|$560,000.00
|3
|Ludvig Åberg/Madelene Sagström (+600)
|192/-24
|$330,000.00
|T4
|Tony Finau/Nelly Korda (+500)
|193/-23
|$232,500.00
|T4
|Denny McCarthy/Megan Khang (+1100)
|193/-23
|$232,500.00
|T6
|Rickie Fowler/Lexi Thompson (+1200)
|194/-22
|$185,000.00
|T6
|Lucas Glover/Leona Maguire (+1600)
|194/-22
|$185,000.00
|8
|Nick Taylor/Ruoning Yin (+1200)
|195/-21
|$170,000.00
|T9
|Joel Dahmen/Lilia Vu (+1600)
|196/-20
|$151,666.67
|T9
|Sahith Theegala/Rose Zhang (+1000)
|196/-20
|$151,666.67
|T9
|Justin Rose/Charley Hull (+900)
|196/-20
|$151,666.66
|12
|Harris English/Céline Boutier (+1200)
|197/-19
|$140,000.00
|13
|Russell Henley/Mel Reid (+2200)
|200/-16
|$135,000.00
|T14
|Cameron Champ/Allisen Corpuz (+2800)
|202/-14
|$127,500.00
|T14
|Billy Horschel/Andrea Lee (+2800)
|202/-14
|$127,500.00
|16
|Tom Hoge/Cheyenne Knight (+2200)
|203/-13
|$120,000.00
