Course Spotlight: Targeting the most powerful pairing at Tiburón

The Gold Course presents generous landing areas off the tee. The ball-striking success requires consistent, close proximity on approach. The winners of the LPGA’s tour championship gained an average of 3.5 strokes against the field. With their iron game, they also gain an average of three more strokes with the putter. We know the Grant Thornton winners are gaining in the same categories, but what team(s) combine these skills the best? Rose and Hull have the best-combined resume. Not only did Rose lead the field in putting last week at the Hero World Challenge, but Hull has won at Tiburón and finished in the top 15 in three of her last four starts.