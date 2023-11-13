Odds Outlook: Ludvig Åberg headlines top picks for The RSM Classic

With over a dozen local Sea Island residents in the field, it’s Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg (+1400) at the top of the BetMGM Sportsbook market. Finishing T14 at Wyndham in August, he’s rattled off six straight worldwide paydays T13 or better, including five inside the top 10, a win and a playoff loss. Taking last week off, he cashed T10 in Mexico after closing with 64 two weeks ago. Checking in at No. 96 in the FedExCup Fall, his place is secure for next year. This will be the last chance for him, and everyone else, to add a victory to the ledger.