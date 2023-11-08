Action Report: Bettors like Ben Griffin to get revenge at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
A Ben Griffin "revenge tour" is about to go into effect according to bettors ahead of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.
Going into the final round of last year's event in the island paradise, Griffin had a share of the lead but struggled down the stretch on Sunday, firing a 1-over 72 to land two shots behind the winner, Seamus Power.
Now, ahead of this year's edition, bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook are favoring Griffin to get vengeance and pick up his first career PGA TOUR win in the process.
As of Wednesday, Griffin is drawing the highest handle (10.8%) on the most tickets (6.9%). He has PGA TOUR odds to win this week of +2200.
Along with course history in his favor, Griffin also enters the event playing some solid golf this fall. On top of a T23 at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship, the 27-year-old lost in a playoff at last month’s Sanderson Farms Championship.
Ben Griffin’s interview after Round 4 of Sanderson Farms
Griffin is looking to become the 14th first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season, which will wrap up next week with The RSM Classic.
Lucas Glover (+2500) is another player generating a lot of action. He’s pulling in the third-highest handle (9.6%) on the second-most tickets (5.4%).
The 43-year-old played his first event since the TOUR Championship last week, finishing T59 at the World Wide Technologies Championship.
Port Royal Golf Course has hosted the tournament each year since 2019. At 6,828 yards, it is the shortest par 71 the PGA TOUR plays all year and is the second shortest overall, behind only TPC River Highlands.
It is worth noting weather has played a major factor at this event in the past, with rain and wind impacting play virtually every year.
Current Handle & Tickets
HANDLE
1. Ben Griffin – 10.8%
2. Brandon Wu – 9.8%
3. Lucas Glover – 9.6%
4. Mark Hubbard – 6.8%
5. Brendon Todd – 5.6%
TICKETS
1. Ben Griffin – 6.9%
2. Lucas Glover – 5.4%
3. Matti Schmid – 5.3%
4. Akshay Bhatia – 4.5%
5. Brandon Wu – 4.2%
Wu (+5000) has made six straight cuts, but his highest finish over that stretch is a T37 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished T35 at the event last year.
Power, the defending champion, is not in the field.
Wu, Griffin and Schmid (+6000) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
