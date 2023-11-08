The Five: See who's battling to improve TOUR status in FedExCup Fall’s final stretch

Kuchar played 10 consecutive Masters from 2010-19 but has played just one of the last four. It’s proved his best major, with five top 12s in his career, including three consecutive top-eight finishes from 2012-14. Kuchar, once as high as fourth in the world, fell outside the top 100 at the end of 2021. He’s steadily battled back, qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs in the last two seasons and carding nine top 10s after just two such finishes in the previous two years.