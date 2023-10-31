Tiger Woods' design favors distance off the tee in Mexico

We haven’t seen the big-hitting Cameron Young (+1200 to win at BetMGM Sportsbook) in a while, but he’s entered this tournament with just one thing in mind: winning. The PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year from 2022 is still chasing that elusive first victory, but this course is made for him. He’s fifth on TOUR in Driving Distance (second if you count all drives) and eighth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. He only needs to putt to the average this week and with all players learning the greens for the first time his usual “weakness” should be less pronounced.