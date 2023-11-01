Course Spotlight: Drive for show and putt for dough at El Cardonal

PGATOUR.com has hundreds of interesting analytics. On the putting tab there is a category called “approach putting.” How close does a player get their first putt to the hole. That statistic lacks a large range of disparity, but when combined with the leaders in 3-putt avoidance, we do see a couple of valuable plays. Chris Kirk (+3300) is ranked inside the top five of both categories while Beau Hossler (+2500) is ranked fifth in 3-putt avoidance. Hossler was runner-up in Japan two weeks ago at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and seventh at the Shriners Children’s Open. He hasn’t finished outside the top 30 this fall and certainly of interest considering he is ranked 16th in birdie or better percentage (BoB%) in the field.