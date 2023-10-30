Odds Outlook: Swede sensation Ludvig Åberg favored to claim maiden TOUR victory in Mexico

Ludvig Åberg (+900) tops the odds board this week at BetMGM Sportsbook, as he did not need many starts this summer to introduce himself to the world of professional golf. His first top-10 payday on the PGA TOUR came in his fourth start as a professional. Two months later he picked up his first win as a pro on the DP World Tour, three weeks before helping Team Europe to a Ryder Cup victory. Not even the pressure of playing and performing in that pressure cauldron has bothered the Swedish sensation. Returning days after the celebrations in Europe, he stormed back at Sanderson Farms to force a playoff before settling for a P2 result. The last time he pegged it, he signed for a closing 62 in Las Vegas to cash T13.