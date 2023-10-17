ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP preview: Motivation and ball-striking will rule the week in Japan

I’m going to begin just as I did last week by recommending the defending champion. KeeganBradley (+2200 to win at BetMGM Sportsbook) was T7 and T13 in Japan before his win, so he has familiarity with the course. I also believe his motivation after missing out on the Ryder Cup will be high. If there is a concern it is the fact that Bradley has seen his SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach numbers fall over the last 12 months (he has produced a significant uptick in SG: Putting). But I’ll counter that with the fact that during his second win of the season – at the Travelers Championship – he led the field in SG: Approach and was seventh in SG: Tee to Green.