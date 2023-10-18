How Adam Schenk can add to a career year with First Round Leader honors in Japan



Schenk has experienced the best year of his career in 2023. That has included playing an opening round that gained three or more strokes on the field seven times, and four times in which he’s gained five or more strokes on the field. He made his return to action last week in Las Vegas for the Shriners Children's Open but missed the cut. It is possible that some good comes with that as it gave him more time to get to Japan and be well-rested. He flourishes in our areas of focus, ranking sixth in this field for SG: Approach, 14th for SG: Putting (bentgrass), and second in Greens in Regulation Gained over the last 36 rounds. Schenk is 48th on TOUR in First Round Scoring Average and 56th in Bogey Avoidance. He has played this championship at Narashino CC on all three occasions. He’s never finished worse than 28th and has opened with a round in the 60’s each time. Schenk was one shot off of the First Round Leader last year, opening with a 65.

