Golfbet Insider: Shriners Children's Open

Luke List (+200 = Top 20) … Suddenly, he thinks he’s Lucas Glover rolling it in from everywhere. A 43-footer to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in the playoff is one thing, but the 38-year-old has been way above career average inside 10 feet of late. He started the FedExCup Fall strong with a T25, so his conversion rate no longer is fluky. The best part of him bouncing off the victory is that the opportunity came to him, and he pounced. The lingering effects of him stealing one rapidly replaced the nerves of the hunt, and that does not contribute to a projection of a letdown. Now that he’s in The Sentry, the next target is a spot inside The Next 10 to qualify for the first two Signature Events of 2024. At 61st in the FedExCup, he’s first in line outside the bubble. All three of his paydays in five tries at TPC Summerlin are top 20s.