Opportunity knocks for players and bettors at Sanderson Farms

Another to consider is Eric Cole (+2000). I swear he was on my radar BEFORE Rob Bolton revealed his spot atop this week’s Power Rankings, but that certainly helps to reinforce the thinking! Cole led the field at Fortinet in SG: Tee-to-Green on his way to a fourth-place finish. He’s a fighter and likely Rookie of the Year winner. At 35, he’s not a young rookie, but he plays like he knows he cannot take his place on TOUR for granted. I love that about him. It also helps he ranks 12th on TOUR in SG: Putting.