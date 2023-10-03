Horses for Courses: It’s a wide-open field at Sanderson Farms Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
As the calendar turns to October, the FedExCup Fall rolls on for three consecutive weeks, beginning with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.
Hosting for the 10th consecutive season, the Country Club of Jackson welcomes a field of 144 players. The par-72 layout is wall-to-wall Bermudagrass and stretches 7,461 yards for the fourth consecutive year. The TOUR returns to Bermudagrass for the first time since closing the regular season at Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship.
The state of Mississippi has hosted a PGA TOUR event since 1968. The CC of Jackson has been the host since 2014. The first six champions won for the first time on TOUR. Three of the last four have been international players.
Horses for Courses
Peter Malnati (+8000): The 2015 winner came close again in the fall of 2020, falling one shot short, settling for solo second. Making the cut in his last four starts at the Sanderson Farms, he’s only missed the weekend once in eight visits and sits second on the all-time money list. Playing 30 career rounds, he’s shot par or better 25 times.
Mackenzie Hughes (+6600): The 2022 champion will look to add his name to the history books as the first player to defend at the CC of Jackson. Highlighted by a second round 63, the win was the second of his TOUR career, both on Bermudagrass layouts. The Canadian has posted 10 of 12 career rounds in the red and has never cashed for worse than T35 in three visits to Mississippi.
Cameron Champ (+8000): The 2018 winner set, at the time, the tournament scoring record at 21 under. The big hitter from Northern California posted four more rounds of par or better and finished T28 in 2019.
Oddsmaker's Extra
Henrik Norlander (+17500): The Swede is a combined 44-under par the last three seasons with finishes of T24-T4-T4. Registering eight rounds in the 60s, all 12 total rounds are under par. Closing with 64 in 2021 and 65 in 2020, investors will need to be patient before Sunday.
Kevin Streelman (+5500): Since he’s making his eighth appearance, I don’t have to wonder whether he enjoys the layout. Cashing T31 or better in five of his last six is all the evidence required. Posting an aggregate of 38 under in his last three visits, he also finished T4 in 2019 and T10 in 2017.
Emiliano Grillo (+2200): The Argentine catches my eye this week for a few reasons. Last year, on his fourth consecutive visit, he closed 14 under for his first finish (T5) inside the top 40. Posting 15 of 16 rounds under par, he’s back for a fifth straight season. Already qualified for 2024, I can connect the dots that he likes it in Mississippi.
Ryan Armour (+25000): The oldest winner at the CC of Jackson at 41 in 2017, the hyper-accurate driver returned last year and added T13 at age 46. Making his ninth start, not many will know the ins and outs of this Bermuda layout better.
Garrick Higgo (+4000): The 2021 champion of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree (also on Bermudagrass) caught my eye. Last year at the Sanderson Farms, the South African posted four rounds of 70 or better and took home solo third while leading the field in birdies with 24.
