Formats & pairings: Two areas of (betting) focus as Ryder Cup week rolls along

But could Thomas prove to be an extra variable? He was open in his pre-tournament comments about the lows his game reached over the summer, stating that he “came to terms” with the notion he might miss these matches after he failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. He provides an undeniable jolt of energy and emotion in this event, but what if the game doesn’t match? Could Johnson have Thomas on a short leash based on early performance – which in turn could impact how Spieth is managed?