Major breakthrough: Top 10 players most likely to win their first major in 2024

When I left Finau off this list last year there were a few raised eyebrows and barbs thrown my way. The reality was, that despite the fact he had finally broken his win drought on the PGA TOUR, I wasn’t convinced he could take it to the next level in majors. But even though his best performance in the big ones in 2023 was a T26 at the Masters, I am prepared to bring him back onto the list this year. Finau has three top-10s at the Masters on his resume and a further seven top-10s in majors across the other three. If he fails to contend in 2024, I can’t see him staying on the list.