PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

PGA TOUR launches new campaign in support of Responsible Gaming Education Month

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

PGA TOUR launches new campaign in support of Responsible Gaming Education Month
    Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet

    The PGA TOUR has launched a new public service campaign in support of the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) month-long initiative around responsible gaming.


    Responsible Gaming Education Month


    Sept. 1 marked the start of Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM), with emphasis on educating bettors on how to wager responsibly and how to institute appropriate limits. In the TOUR’s new public service announcement, “Sam the Responsible Gambling Caddie” walks fans through important reminders ranging from setting a budget to never chasing losses and always placing bets with trusted, licensed operators.

    “A key pillar of the PGA TOUR’s sports betting strategy is responsible gaming and ensuring our fans are equipped with the appropriate resources so they are properly prepared and educated,” said Scott Warfield, the PGA TOUR’s VP of Gaming.

    The PSA will air across various TOUR properties throughout the month of September, with RGEM messaging included in Golfbet editorial content all month long. The campaign supports the AGA’s Have a Game Plan initiative, which launched in 2019 and provides consumers with a state-by-state guide on where to find legal operators, spotlights the basics of sports betting and raises awareness on signs of problem gambling.

    For more information, please visit www.haveagameplan.org/pga-tour

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.