PGA TOUR launches new campaign in support of Responsible Gaming Education Month
1 Min Read
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
The PGA TOUR has launched a new public service campaign in support of the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) month-long initiative around responsible gaming.
Responsible Gaming Education Month
Sept. 1 marked the start of Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM), with emphasis on educating bettors on how to wager responsibly and how to institute appropriate limits. In the TOUR’s new public service announcement, “Sam the Responsible Gambling Caddie” walks fans through important reminders ranging from setting a budget to never chasing losses and always placing bets with trusted, licensed operators.
“A key pillar of the PGA TOUR’s sports betting strategy is responsible gaming and ensuring our fans are equipped with the appropriate resources so they are properly prepared and educated,” said Scott Warfield, the PGA TOUR’s VP of Gaming.
The PSA will air across various TOUR properties throughout the month of September, with RGEM messaging included in Golfbet editorial content all month long. The campaign supports the AGA’s Have a Game Plan initiative, which launched in 2019 and provides consumers with a state-by-state guide on where to find legal operators, spotlights the basics of sports betting and raises awareness on signs of problem gambling.
For more information, please visit www.haveagameplan.org/pga-tour