Inside the big odds shifts of the 2022-23 FedExCup season

Of course, some weeks are devoid of the fluctuations. Jon Rahm was never worse odds than +700 during his successful week at The American Express, and his high point for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera was just +850. That was also the high point for Tony Finau’s win at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Rory McIlroy never bounced outside of +1200 to win the Genesis Scottish Open.