European team gaining ground in Ryder Cup odds
4 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
The European Ryder Cup team remains underdogs to win the biennial contest with the U.S. in Rome on Sep. 28 – Oct. 1 despite Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg leading a recent surge from its members.
With both 12-man teams now secure it is the Zach Johnson-led U.S. team of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler who are the -120 favorites. Homa, Harman, Burns and Clark will play their first Ryder Cup.
Luke Donald’s team Europe of Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Aberg sit +125 underdogs. MacIntyre, Straka, Hojgaard and Aberg join for the first time.
A 14-14 tie in the chase for the 28 points on offer is +1200.
Since the record 19-9 demolition job the U.S. team put on Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits they have been clear favorites to win in Rome. But only a few months ago Europe was a +200 underdog. A shift has occurred thanks to some timely form.
Norway’s Hovland stormed home with wins at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship to claim the FedExCup, while young Swede Aberg claimed the Omega European Masters after an impressive summer on the PGA TOUR.
Viktor Hovland’s FedExCup heroics
Rahm (four times), McIlroy (twice), Rose and Straka were all winners on the PGA TOUR this season and it has seen a small swell of betting support for the home side at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
It is important to note that the U.S. team was strong favorites to win in Paris in 2019 before getting pummeled 17.5-10.5. In fact, the U.S. has not won on European soil since 1993 at The Belfry in England.
Betting on the eventual winner is not the only market available for golf bettors with the Ryder Cup historically one of the most furious betting events on the sporting calendar.
For example, the U.S. team is currently -115 to lead first with Europe at -105 via DraftKings. If you think the U.S. team will be the first to five points (-105) or 10 points (-115) you can also get action with the Europeans at +105 and +110 respectively.
There are also markets for each session. Can the U.S. team win the first Four-balls session? They’re +140 to do so. In 2021 and 2018 the U.S. won Friday Four-balls 3-1. What about Foursomes? Europe is +150 to win Friday Four-balls. They won the format 4-0 in Paris but lost it in Wisconsin 3-1.
What about singles? Europe has won the singles session three of the last five Ryder Cups but are +110 outsiders in Rome to do so.
Looking for larger odds? There are multiple options in the correct score markets. You can try to predict the correct overall score, ranging from the +1000 on the U.S. winning 14.5-13.5 to the +15000 available for Europe winning 20.5-7.5. If you think Europe can swing a close win by 14.5-13.5 the odds sit at +1300.
A repeat of the 19-9 result in Wisconsin would pay +2800 while a repeat of the Paris 17.5-10.5 victory for Europe sits at +3500.
Options for the correct score each day and each format also exist. A U.S. 5-3 lead on Day 1 is +550 while a 6-2 repeat from 2021 is +1100. A Europe 4.5-3.5 start is +600.
In 2018 the Europeans were incredible in Day 1 Foursomes, winning the session 4-0. Think they can do that again? Well, the odds are a juicy +2200.
Now let’s dive into the individual player markets. Which player or players will be the dominant force?
Hovland is +1200 to be the top point scorer of the Ryder Cup, behind Scheffler (+800), Rahm (+900) and McIlroy (+900). While he might be the most in-form player of the whole competition, oddsmakers are aware Hovland went 0-3-2 in his Ryder Cup debut for just a lone point. Rahm’s 3.5 points led Europe in 2021 but Dustin Johnson’s five points led the tournament.
You can, of course, split the teams and back the top European Point Scorer or top U.S. Point Scorer. Hovland is +600 behind Rahm and McIlroy’s +450. On the U.S. side of the coin Scheffler leads at +450 with Cantlay +600 and Schauffele +650.
Xander Schauffele preps for Ryder Cup
The latter two will almost certainly reprise their impressive teamwork which has seen them fashion a 6-3-0 record as a duo across the last Ryder Cup and last two Presidents Cups combined. They also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2022 as a unit. Does this make their +1200 to be the top point scorer across the competition enticing?
Can a first timer make a huge splash? Of the Ryder Cup rookies, Homa is the shortest odds to be top point scorer at +1600. U.S. Open winner Clark is +2800 with Open Championship winner Harman at a distant +7000. For Europe, Aberg is +3000, Hojgaard +4000 and Straka +4000.
You can expect more markets to open as the contest gets closer and Golfbet will bring you plenty of analysis, so stay tuned.